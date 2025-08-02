Sunderland fell to a narrow defeat against Real Betis on Saturday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that a number of Sunderland's squad players have been told they are free to pursue loan moves for the upcoming season.

Sunderland fell to a 1-0 defeat against Real Betis on Saturday afternoon but competed well across the game, and it was notable that Le Bris worked with a considerably smaller squad for the game. The head coach made only two substitutions, and there was no place in the squad for striker Ahmed Abdullahi and Milan Aleksic. Both are set to head out in loan in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris did confirm that Jenson Seelt was absent due to a minor injury, which saw Reinildo make an impressive debut in a central defence role. Seelt could still be one of the players who leaves on loan and The Echo understands that NEC Nijmegen, the Eredivisie club from whom Sunderland signed Robin Roefs this week, is one potential option.

"Jenson had a little injury in training on Friday, it's nothing serious but it was better just to protect him today," Le Bris said.

"The others, we are improving the squad so for the others this will have consequences for them. It's fair to say that we'll find new solutions for them for the season ahead."

The Sunderland head coach also ruled out a move for RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda, who was linked with the club on Saturday afternoon ahead of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris said: "I think that this is fake news, it's possible for this with social media. Nothing at the minute." Sunderland are close to sealing a loan move for Chelsea youngster Marc Guiu.

Régis Le Bris reacts to Sunderland’s narrow defeat to Real Betis

Despite Sunderland's narrow defeat to Real Betis, Le Bris believes that his side are making progress and was particularly encouraged by the control brought by his debutants.

Reinildo, Granit Xhaka and Robin Roefs all made confident starts to their Sunderland careers and look set for major roles this season. While Sunderland have struggled for goals in recent goals, Le Bris is confident that improvements are on the way.

"I think that we added new building blocks today with a bit more experience in the team," Le Bris said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was clear in our mind that we needed balance in the squad, so we started our recruitment with many young players and it was obvious that we needed some maturity. We showed composure and confidence in our build-up play, in the first half it was balanced because we had a level of control. In the second half the rhythm dropped and it was more like a friendly game.

"I thought today we had opportunities, many touches in the opposition box. So it's always about the final bit and we know we have to improve. With a new group in pre season, it's always about layers. We start from the back, then a bit higher, then a bit higher again. So now it's a question again of this finishing zone, which is the most difficult. It's about creating options for our wingers and strikers and we'll improve this soon... I hope!"

Your next Sunderland read: Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings with four 7s and two 5s in Real Betis defeat