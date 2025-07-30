Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Hull City in their latest pre-season friendly

Régis Le Bris has said that Dan Neil can have a big role to play this season but has warned all of Sunderland’s promoted players that they face a challenge for regular minutes.

Neil’s position in the team has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks, with Sunderland recruiting heavily in central midfield over the summer transfer window. The Black Cats are on the brink of sealing their most ambitious transfer yet, with Granit Xhaxa’s arrival from Bayer Leverkusen expected to be announced imminently. That further increases competition for places and Neil has largely had to settle for a place in the more inexperienced of Le Bris’s teams through pre-season so far.

That continued in the 2-1 defeat to Hull City on Tuesday night, with Neil playing the final 20 minutes of the game.

“We will see what happens,” Le Bris said.

“I think for the players who came from League One to the Championship and then got promoted again, it’s the same for all of them, they need to step up. We trust these players, but the gap is massive. So, they will need time and they will need confidence. That’s the case for everyone. If they are involved, and they believe this project is important for them and they have a possibility if being part of it, then we will trust and support them.”

Neil’s position at the club is further complicated by the fact that he has entered the final year of his contract and that talks have so far not yielded a resolution. Le Bris, though, has made clear that this will have no impact on his selection decisions in the near future.

“As a manager, the contract situation is not a problem,” Le Bris said.

“It is never a problem for me. If you are on the pitch and you can train properly, then you can be involved in the squad. After that, you have the other side of things with the club, but that is not my problem at the minute.”

What Régis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s defeat to Hull City

“I think it was a good test,” he said.

“The pre-season is set to create new habits through different experiences, so we tried to build our game model with new players and we need to live different experiences. This was the case at Hearts and we struggled to deal with direct play, we managed this situation with more efficiency here so we are growing as a team. We need two or three more games to be ready.We are in our learning process and we need negative experiences. The game against Hearts was really useful because of what it should about intensity, fighting spirit. The Sevilla and Sporting games were slower and about control, we were good in this area but the reality of the Premier League will be intensity as well. We faced this new problem and it was obvious today that our players had learned, so we are learning.”