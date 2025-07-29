Sunderland fell to a 2-1 defeat against Hull City on Tuesday night.
Simon Adingra scored the opener but strikes from Nathan Tinsdale and Abu Kamara secured the win for the hosts. Here’s how we rated all 21 Sunderland players involved in the game...
1. GK - Simon Moore
Might feel he could have stopped the first goal having got a hand to it, but it was a good volley. Nothing he could do about the second and handling was good. 5
2. RB - Trai Hume
Had a pretty good game, defending well at times and playing his part in a lot of Sunderland’s best moves when he took up attacking positions. 6
3. CB - Dan Ballard
Apart from one loose pass across his goal didn’t really put a foot wrong. Dominant aerially and it was his challenge that led the opener. Looks in good nick. 7
4. CB - Jenson Seelt
Took a little while to get into the game and not at his best in terms of his passing, playing Le Fee into trouble for Hull’s first goal. Improved and made some good defensive contributions in the second half, with one top block. 6
