Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings: How all 21 players fared against Hull City

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 29th Jul 2025, 21:47 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 21:50 BST

Sunderland were back in action on Tuesday night as they faced Hull City at the MKM Stadium

Sunderland fell to a 2-1 defeat against Hull City on Tuesday night.

Simon Adingra scored the opener but strikes from Nathan Tinsdale and Abu Kamara secured the win for the hosts. Here’s how we rated all 21 Sunderland players involved in the game...

Might feel he could have stopped the first goal having got a hand to it, but it was a good volley. Nothing he could do about the second and handling was good. 5

1. GK - Simon Moore

Might feel he could have stopped the first goal having got a hand to it, but it was a good volley. Nothing he could do about the second and handling was good. 5 | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Had a pretty good game, defending well at times and playing his part in a lot of Sunderland’s best moves when he took up attacking positions. 6

2. RB - Trai Hume

Had a pretty good game, defending well at times and playing his part in a lot of Sunderland’s best moves when he took up attacking positions. 6 | Photo by Ian Horrocks courtesy of Sunderland AFC.

Photo Sales
Apart from one loose pass across his goal didn’t really put a foot wrong. Dominant aerially and it was his challenge that led the opener. Looks in good nick. 7

3. CB - Dan Ballard

Apart from one loose pass across his goal didn’t really put a foot wrong. Dominant aerially and it was his challenge that led the opener. Looks in good nick. 7 | Chris Fryatt

Photo Sales
Took a little while to get into the game and not at his best in terms of his passing, playing Le Fee into trouble for Hull’s first goal. Improved and made some good defensive contributions in the second half, with one top block. 6

4. CB - Jenson Seelt

Took a little while to get into the game and not at his best in terms of his passing, playing Le Fee into trouble for Hull’s first goal. Improved and made some good defensive contributions in the second half, with one top block. 6 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice