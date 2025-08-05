Sunderland are understood to be keen on Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi

Jhon Lucumi’s agent is set for a meeting with Bologna this week, with the Italian club still determined to keep hold of the Sunderland transfer target this summer, according to reports.

The Colombian defender has been heavily linked with an exit from Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in recent weeks, and has repeatedly been touted as an option for the Black Cats, who are understood to be considering a number of possibilities as they look to strengthen their defence ahead of their upcoming return to the Premier League.

To that end, various reports in recent weeks have suggested that Sunderland are edging closer to meeting Bologna’s apparent £21.6 million valuation of the player, while it has been stated several times that the Serie A side have already tabled an offer of a contract extension with view to fending off mounting interest in their asset.

And now, in a fresh update on Lucumi’s situation, continental journalist Nicolo Schira has claimed that the player’s representatives are set for crunch talks with Bologna later in the week.

What has been said about Jhon Lucumi’s transfer situation amid Sunderland links?

Writing on X, Schira said: “Expected [sic] a meeting this week between Bologna and Jhon Lucumi’s agent to discuss the future of the centre-back. Bologna want to keep him and offered a contract until 2029, but Lucumi is reflecting: he has been approached by several clubs from Premier League and La Liga”.

While news of Bologna’s contract offer to Lucumi is nothing new, previous reports have suggested that the player had flatly refused the option of extending his stay in Italy. As such, any talks between his camp and the club could hint towards a potential softening of his stance. Alongside Sunderland, the likes of Bournemouth, Atletico Madrid, and Villarreal have also been mentioned as admirers of Lucumi in recent weeks.

Indeed, amid previous reports of interest from Spanish giants Atletico, Lucumi’s agent was seemingly more than happy to talk up the prospect of his client representing a club other than Bologna.

He said: “He would not be the first Colombian to play there [for Atletico]. I’m sure that he could establish himself in a team of that calibre. He has achieved impressive numbers in the Champions League, comparable to the best defenders in the competition. He must remain focused, that’s the most important thing, as crucial games are coming up, and we’ll see his level.

“He has a contract in place with Bologna. The World Cup is still far away. The important thing is to achieve their targets before the Coppa Italia Final. Then we’ll see. Important clubs in Europe have been following him for a while, but he’s focused on winning with Bologna.”

