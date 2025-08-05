Former West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal is set to join Hoffenheim despite links with Sunderland this summer

Vladimir Coufal is set to join Bundesliga side Hoffenheim after leaving West Ham United – despite earlier links to newly promoted Sunderland.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday morning that Hoffenheim have agreed a deal for the experienced full-back, with Coufal already in Germany undergoing a medical and preparing to sign his contract. The move marks the end of a five-year spell in the Premier League for the Czech international, who made 180 appearances for West Ham.

Coufal, 32, had been linked with a possible switch to the Stadium of Light earlier in the transfer window as Sunderland explored options to add experience and versatility to their defensive line. However, no formal bid materialised, and the former Slavia Prague man is now set to continue his career in the Bundesliga.

The right-back first joined West Ham in October 2020 for a reported fee of £5.4million. He was a key figure under David Moyes, particularly during the 2020–21 season when he made 34 league appearances and registered seven assists in all competitions. That season, Coufal formed a highly effective partnership with Aaron Cresswell and finished runner-up in the club’s Hammer of the Year vote behind compatriot Tomáš Souček.

During his time at West Ham, Coufal helped the club secure European football and was known for his aggressive defensive style, tactical discipline, and engine down the right-hand side. Across five campaigns in East London, he contributed five assists and featured heavily in domestic and continental competitions.

Before moving to England, Coufal played for Slavia Prague, where he won multiple Czech First League titles. His consistency and leadership also saw him represent the Czech Republic at major international tournaments, including Euro 2020. While Sunderland have ultimately pursued younger, more long-term defensive options – Reinildo Mandava aside – this summer, Coufal's profile as a proven top-flight performer made him a logical consideration at one point in the club’s recruitment discussions.

With his move to Hoffenheim now close to completion, Coufal will look to bring his Premier League and international experience to the German top flight – while Sunderland continue to build their own squad ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

