Sunderland have been linked with moves for Loïc Badé, Aleksandar Mitrović and Julian Ryerson this week

Sunderland’s Premier League recruitment drive shows no signs of slowing down as the club continues to pursue defensive reinforcements – while also being linked to a surprise striker offer from the Saudi Pro League under Kristjaan Speakman and Florent Ghisolfi.

Mitrović offered to Sunderland amid Saudi uncertainty

According to TBR Football, both Sunderland and Leeds United have been offered the chance to sign Aleksandar Mitrović. The 30-year-old forward has scored an astonishing 68 goals in 79 appearances for Al-Hilal since moving from Fulham in a £50million deal in 2023.

However, with Al-Hilal reportedly targeting a new marquee striker – potentially Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez – intermediaries are said to be gauging English interest in Mitrović, who still harbours ambitions of a return to the Premier League. It remains unclear whether Sunderland are actively considering the Serbian, with no sources currently confirming interest from inside the Stadium of Light.

Badé emerges as key defensive target for Le Bris

Elsewhere, Sunderland are pushing to sign highly-rated Sevilla defender Loïc Badé. French outlet Foot Mercato report that Badé has been made the club’s priority defensive target following their promotion to the top flight. Régis Le Bris and sporting director Florent Ghisolfi are understood to be long-time admirers of the 25-year-old Frenchman, who has impressed in both La Liga and European competition.

Sunderland’s approach follows Bournemouth’s collapse in negotiations, despite agreeing a £25.5million fee with Sevilla. Badé is believed to have turned down a move to the south coast club, with Foot Mercato stating that he is holding out for a more ambitious project – potentially with European football on the horizon. Bayer Leverkusen remain strong contenders for his signature, with the Bundesliga champions able to offer Champions League football.

Ryerson being monitored – but Dortmund hold the cards

Back on the right-hand side of defence, Sky Sports Germany claim Sunderland are also monitoring Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson. The 27-year-old Norway international is understood to have long-standing ambitions of playing in the Premier League and is admired by both Sunderland and Wolves. Ryerson, who can operate as both a full-back and wing-back, is currently under contract with Dortmund until 2028, meaning a transfer would likely require a significant bid and a clear signal from the player that he is open to a move. The defender is rated at around £17million.

Leeds pushing ahead with El Khannouss and Krstovic bids

Meanwhile, Championship side Leeds United remain busy as they pursue targets previously linked with Sunderland. Moroccan international Bilal El Khannouss – a player the Black Cats have tracked in the past – has received a serious offer from Leeds, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri. The Whites are reportedly willing to meet the midfielder’s £24.5million release clause before the August 15 deadline.

Leeds are also stepping up interest in Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic. Journalist Sebastien Vidal claims that the 100-goal Montenegrin forward has been given the green light to leave and is now “high” on Daniel Farke’s shortlist as the club look to rebuild their attack ahead of another Championship promotion push.

