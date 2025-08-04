Reports claim Sunderland and Leeds United have been offered the chance to sign £50m ex-Newcastle striker.

Sunderland and Leeds United have reportedly been given the opportunity to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic, as the former Newcastle United striker faces an uncertain future in Saudi Arabia.

The 30-year-old currently plays for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, where his scoring record is nothing short of prolific – 68 goals in 79 appearances since joining from Fulham in a £50million deal in 2023. According to TBR Football, Mitrovic has been offered to a number of English clubs through intermediaries, with Sunderland and Leeds United among those contacted as they seek attacking reinforcements before the new season begins.

Mitrovic, who is said to still hold a strong affection for English football, could be on the move if Al-Hilal press ahead with plans to sign a new high-profile striker. That could hinge on the outcome of a potential Saudi move for Darwin Núñez, with Al-Hilal named as one of the clubs interested in the Liverpool forward. TBR Football’s report fails to mention whether Sunderland are interested in the striker.

The Serbia international enjoyed significant success in England before his switch to the Middle East and is seen by some as having unfinished business in the Premier League. His former club Fulham are among those also offered the chance to sign him. West Ham United are said to have discussed the forward earlier in the summer, but their capture of Callum Wilson appears to have closed that avenue.

Who is Aleksandar Mitrović?

Born in Serbia, Mitrović first rose to prominence in his homeland before moving to Anderlecht, where his scoring exploits attracted Premier League interest. In 2015, he signed for Newcastle United in a £13million deal, arriving with the ambition to emulate Alan Shearer. His time on Tyneside was a mix of crucial goals – including in the Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland – and disciplinary flashpoints, earning a reputation as a fiery, hard-working forward unafraid of confrontation.

After Newcastle’s relegation and inconsistent game time under Rafa Benítez, Mitrović made a transformative loan move to Fulham in January 2018. Under Slaviša Jokanović, he became the focal point of the attack, firing 12 goals to help Fulham win promotion via the play-offs. That summer, the move was made permanent for around £22million.

Mitrović’s Fulham career was a rollercoaster: relegations, promotions, and a record-breaking 43-goal Championship season in 2021-22. He won multiple Player of the Month awards and the Championship Player of the Season, cementing himself as one of the most dominant second-tier strikers in history. In the Premier League, he was a constant aerial threat and relentless presser, scoring landmark goals against Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea. His spell in England wasn’t without controversy – an eight-match ban in 2023 for pushing a referee marked a low point – but his influence at Fulham was undeniable, scoring over 100 goals for the club.

In August 2023, Mitrović joined Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal for a club-record £50million. He adapted instantly, netting 40 goals in 43 games in his debut season, including hat-tricks in both the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League. A Serbia international since his teens, Mitrović is his country’s all-time leading scorer and a talisman in major tournaments.

