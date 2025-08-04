Leeds United are reportedly pushing ahead with their interest in Leicester City star Bilal El Khannouss

Leeds United have submitted a “serious bid” for Sunderland-linked midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, according to reports.

The Leicester City star has been repeatedly linked with the Black Cats in recent weeks after an impressive showing in an otherwise dour campaign for the Foxes last season. Alongside Regis Le Bris’ men, the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Crystal Palace, and AS Monaco have all been credited with interest in El Khannouss at various points too.

But it would seem that Leeds are currently pushing the hardest to sign the Moroccan talent, with a notable offer supposedly on the table from Daniel Farke’s men.

What has been said about Leeds United’s transfer pursuit of reported Sunderland target Bilal El Khannouss?

Last week, continental journalist Sacha Tavolieri took to social media to provide an update on where Leeds’ interest in El Khannouss was at that moment in time. He said: “A meeting was held yesterday between Leeds United & Bilal El Khannouss camp, during which LUFC made clear they are willing to pay £24.5m release clause, with solidarity contribution & taxes to Leicester City available until 15/08.”

And now, fellow reporter Sebsatien Vidal has claimed that the Whites are not only firming up their interest in El Khannouss, but could also make a move for Lecce attacker Nikola Krstovic.

Writing on X, he said: “Leeds on the move. The club is pushing to sign Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic, who has been given the green light to leave. The 100-goal forward is high on Farke’s list to boost the attack. Meanwhile, a serious bid has been submitted for Leicester winger Bilal El Khannous. The 21-year-old Moroccan could soon arrive at Elland Road.”

What has been said about Bilal El Khannouss’ potential?

Despite Leicester suffering relegation last season, then-manager Ruud van Nistelrooy still saw fit to praise El Khannouss highly. He said: “He’s playing and starting every game and an important player for us with his creativity and his work rate off the ball. With his desire for a final pass and getting possession going, getting us out of situations in possession, he can also be creative with assists and goals.

“He’s been working a lot on his shooting and I’m happy with his development and I think you’re going to see a lot more of him with his age and profile. With his work rate in training, he’s improving on a daily basis. The challenge for him is, at his young age, pushing himself to finally know where his ceiling is. His potential is there to be a top player in Europe in the Champions League, I think that’s where his potential is. But as I said, it’s important for him to work how he is on a daily basis and that he is consistent in that, because he can go a long way.”

