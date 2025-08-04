Sunderland and Leeds could yet land £42.3m Real Madrid striker despite fresh contract talks

Real Madrid have reportedly finalised their plan for young strikers Endrick and Gonzalo García – and it could close the door on any Sunderland move.

According to Spanish Fichajes, Madrid intends to keep Endrick as their first-choice number nine this season, with García instead heading out on loan to gain experience. The club will review the situation in December, with the possibility of García returning in January if Endrick struggles for form.

That plan has attracted interest from several clubs, with Getafe among the Spanish suitors. In England, Sunderland, Leeds United and other Premier League sides were monitoring the 21-year-old’s situation. However, the Black Cats’ interest has likely to have cooled following the season-long loan signing of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu.

García’s performances at the ongoing Club World Cup in the United States have heightened his profile, with goals and assists reinforcing his reputation as one of Spain’s top attacking prospects. His release clause is set at £42.3million, though some clubs value him at closer to £30million.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that the player was set to sign a new contract: “Gonzalo Garcia’s new deal is VERY CLOSE TO BE AGREED, announces Diario AS! The player has already said yes.” The striker is now expected to sign an extension at the Bernabéu, ending speculation over a permanent move this summer. With Sunderland already strengthening their forward line, any pursuit of García now appears unlikely – though his name could resurface in future windows if Real Madrid sanction another loan.

García, who is contracted to Real Madrid until 2027, had been closely tracked by Sunderland as they continue reshaping Régis Le Bris’ squad for life in the Premier League. The forward was seen to fit with the club’s recruitment profile: technically gifted, young, and with clear resale value. Despite his youth, García has already made an impact at senior level – with 30 goals in 73 games for Real Madrid Castilla and three goals in nine first-team appearances.

He joined a list of potential attacking additions Sunderland have been exploring this summer, following the arrivals of Simon Adingra, Granit Xhaka, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Enzo Le Fée, Chemsdine Talbi, and Dutch goalkeeper Robin Roefs. Atlético Madrid full-back Reinildo also joined on a free earlier in the window.

Régis Le Bris delivers verdict on Sunderland's pre-season form

Sunderland have not win since their first pre-season fixture against South Shields, but Le Bris insists he is pleased with the progress of his team. "I'm not too worried, we lost the last five games of the Championship season but we understood why," Le Bris said.

Le Bris added after the game to the media at the Stadium of Light: "It's not the same scenario but we are building a new squad, the quality is clear so it's just a question of adding new building blocks. We can feel the energy is different."

Xhaka delivered an excellent performance at the base of midfield and Le Bris confirmed that he is likely to be captain for the upcoming campaign.

Le Bris said: "We need maturity, level, consistency, experience - he brings everything. You can feel that for the others around him, it makes their life easier. For the Premier League it really helps to have two, three lads like that. He will probably be captain, yes."

Le Bris also praised goalkeeper Robin Roefs, who delivered a solid performance. Le Bris said: "Robin has this quality, he has composure on the ball. He's a good goalkeeper, he looked very good this afternoon."

