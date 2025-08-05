Sunderland join Wolves in tracking Norwegian right-back Julian Ryerson from Borussia Dortmund

While no formal talks have taken place, the 27-year-old Norway international is said to have long harboured ambitions of playing in England’s top flight. Ryerson, who can operate both as a full-back and wing-back, is currently settled in Germany and keen to remain at Dortmund for the time being.

His contract at Signal Iduna Park runs until 2028, giving BVB significant leverage in any future negotiations. That security, combined with Dortmund’s ambitions, means any move would likely be expensive – and dependent on the player signalling he is ready for a new challenge.

The Norwegian joined Dortmund in January 2023 from Union Berlin, signing as cover for the injured Thomas Meunier. He made an immediate impact, scoring his first goal for the club in just his second appearance, a 2–1 away win over Mainz. Ryerson also marked his Champions League debut with a win over Chelsea in the round of 16 and quickly established himself as a reliable, high-energy option on the flanks.

Since arriving, he has gone on to make 101 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions, scoring seven goals. His 2023-24 campaign included a standout moment in March 2024 when he scored in a 2–0 victory over Bayern Munich – Dortmund’s first win in the Allianz Arena in a decade and their first Der Klassiker triumph since 2019.

Before his move to the Bundesliga giants, Ryerson built his reputation with Union Berlin, playing a key role in their rise from the 2. Bundesliga to the top flight and competing in Europe. He also spent his early career at Viking FK in Norway, where he broke into the first team in 2016 and played predominantly at right-back. Over his career, he has amassed 274 club appearances, scoring 17 goals.

On the international stage, Ryerson has been capped 34 times by Norway, netting his first goal for his country in 2025. He has been part of the national setup since his youth days, representing Norway at U18 and U19 level before making his senior debut in 2020. Sunderland currently have Trai Hume as their first-choice with the likes of Niall Huggins and others as back-up, though questionable injury records may prompt Sunderland into adding competition, cover and quality.

For Sunderland, interest in Ryerson fits with their recruitment strategy currently, which has prioritised players with top-level European experience capable of adapting to the Premier League. The Norwegian’s versatility, defensive discipline, and stamina make him an attractive target, particularly with Sunderland keen to add quality and depth to their back line. Wolves, meanwhile, see him as a potential long-term solution at right-back. However, with Dortmund under no pressure to sell and Ryerson happy in Germany, any transfer this summer appears would require a good fee.

