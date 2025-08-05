Sevilla defender Loïc Badé has rejected Bournemouth, as Sunderland and Bayer Leverkusen battle for his signature

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are pushing hard to sign highly-rated Sevilla defender Loïc Badé – but face stiff competition...

The 25-year-old centre-back has emerged as a priority target for the Black Cats, according to reports in France. Foot Mercato claim Sunderland have made Badé their main defensive target and are keen to bring him to the Stadium of Light before the window closes. Régis Le Bris and sporting director Florent Ghisolfi are understood to be huge admirers of the Frenchman, who has impressed with his performances in both La Liga and European competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s interest comes after Bournemouth agreed a £25.5million fee with Sevilla for the player. However, that move has collapsed, with Badé reportedly turning down the opportunity to join the south coast club. The reason, according to Foot Mercato, is that the Frenchman was not convinced by the project at Bournemouth and is instead holding out for a move that better aligns with his ambitions.

The same report states that Badé would prefer to join a club that can offer Champions League football, a factor which brings Bayer Leverkusen into the equation. The former Bundesliga champions are also interested in the defender and would be able to offer immediate European involvement having qualified last season after finishing second to Bayern Munich.

That presents Sunderland with a significant challenge – but not necessarily an impossible one. The Black Cats have already demonstrated their pulling power this summer with the high-profile arrivals of Granit Xhaka, Simon Adingra, Robin Roefs and Habib Diarra and others. Their Premier League return has been underpinned by serious investment and a clearly defined vision from Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori, a project that has already attracted experienced internationals as well as rising stars.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Badé, who has previously played for Rennes, Lens and Nottingham Forest, is seen as a player who fits the Sunderland model: tactically intelligent, physically strong, and technically accomplished. At Sevilla, he has developed into a calm, ball-playing defender capable of anchoring a high defensive line – attributes that align with Le Bris’ system.

The scale of Sunderland’s ambition this summer has surprised many across English football. But those inside the club insist the plan is not just to survive – but to compete. Badé would represent another major statement of intent. While Leverkusen may still be favourites given their European status, Sunderland could still be hoping to presuade the defender to come to England and play in the Premier LeagueWhether or not the Black Cats can win the race for the Frenchman remains to be seen – but the fact they are even in it shows just how far the club has come. In other news, Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the Premier League clubs monitoring Borussia Dortmund right-back Julian Ryerson, according to Sky Sports Germany.

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: I still believe in Dan Neil – and Sunderland fans should too amid contract uncertainty