Sunderland are reportedly still chasing Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are continuing in their efforts to prise defensive target Jhon Lucumi away from Bologna, and their ongoing pressure may ultimately prove to be “decisive”, according to reports.

The Colombian has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Stadium of Light over the course of the summer transfer window thus far, and a recent update from Italian publication Corriere dello Sport stated that any deal for the player could be aided by the his own stance on the matter. It is claimed that the defender is tempted by the idea of playing for a “big club” like Sunderland, despite the Black Cats having only regained their Premier League status back in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, a further update from 1000CuoriRossoblu seemingly hinted towards a significant blow for Sunderland and their hopes of signing Lucumi, however, when it was suggested that Nottingham Forest’s big money swoop for Bologna attacker Dan Ndoye had convinced the Serie A side to take the South American centre-back off the market.

Forest have wrapped up a package worth an initial £34.6 million, plus a further £4.3 million in add-ons for Ndoye, who was officially unveiled at the City Ground on Thursday afternoon. Bologna are also expected to receive 10% of any future transfer fee for the player too, and while positionally, there is no obvious reason as to why Ndoye’s departure would affect Lucumi’s plans, it has been suggested that the club were reluctant to let two of their biggest assets leave in quick succession.

What is the latest on Sunderland’s transfer pursuit of Jhon Lucumi?

Now, however, today’s edition of Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Sunderland could still force a breakthrough in their attempts to sign Lucumi. For a long while, it has been stated that Bologna were demanding upwards of £21.6 million for the defender, and according to the Italian title, the Black Cats’ latest bid matches that figure.

It is also suggested that Sunderland’s “pressure could prove to be decisive”, and that Bologna are continuing to seek out possible replacements for the player, with Union Berlin’s Diogo Leite seen as an option. Elsewhere, La Liga sides Villarreal and Atletico Madrid are both said to be monitoring Lucumi’s situation, but neither have made a concrete approach at the time of writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Kristjaan Speakman confirms Sunderland's transfer plans for the rest of the transfer window

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed that the club were still looking to make several additions to their squad. He said: “We've still got several more players that we need to acquire in certain areas of the pitch.

"I'll leave that a little bit loose for you but we have to try to find the right players. We've never been knee-jerk in our decision making. We'll try to be calm, but it's the balance of being calm, waiting and trying to find [players]. Also knowing that you've got the right ones and being decisive.

"Momentum is important. We want to make sure we can start well. We knew that we had three or four players that we felt were the right ones and we've tried to do them. I think that just shows the ambition of the ownership and the direction of the club."