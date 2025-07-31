Sunderland agree £11.5m deal for Dutch stopper Robin Roefs, who signs five-year Premier League deal

Anthony Patterson remains committed to Sunderland amid the club’s move to sign Netherlands U21 international Robin Roefs in a deal worth up to £11.5million, The Echo understands.

The 25-year-old is currently recovering from a minor injury and is expected to return to full training next week, with the aim of being ready for the Premier League curtain-raiser against West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on August 16.

Patterson has been Sunderland’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper over the last three-and-a-half seasons and played a key role in the club’s dramatic play-off final win at Wembley, making two crucial saves to help secure promotion. Despite fresh competition arriving on Wearside, sources close to the player insist he is relishing the battle for the No 1 jersey.

The club’s plan to strengthen in goal was long-anticipated following promotion. The Echo understands Sunderland were transparent internally about their intention to bring in another high-level option, to raise standards and provide genuine competition.

Roefs’ arrival will certainly raise competition, but there is no great sense that Patterson is being pushed out of the club this summer. The homegrown shot-stopper is said to be happy with how the goalkeeping situation has been handled and, far from being unsettled, is relishing the added competition and experience that Roefs will bring.

Crucially, The Echo understands Patterson’s contract has been significantly improved following promotion. Like several other squad members, his terms automatically upgraded due to performance-based clauses triggered by Premier League qualification. The academy graduate is also under contract at his boyhood club until 2028.

Interest in Patterson has remained steady over the last 18 months, with top-flight and overseas clubs tracking his development. While that interest has not diminished, Sunderland’s promotion has shifted the outlook. Rather than eyeing a move, Patterson is said to be fully focused on testing himself at the highest level with his hometown club. It is expected that scouts from England and abroad will continue to monitor Patterson’s development in the months ahead. However, those close to the situation insist the goalkeeper is not entertaining a transfer this summer.

Sunderland’s return to the Premier League has created the platform Patterson has been waiting for – and now, with an improved deal and new competition between the posts, the challenge is to take his game to a new level. Whether he remains first choice across the full campaign remains to be seen. Still, for now, Patterson is staying put and ready to prove himself on the biggest domestic stage of all, despite the added competition likely to arrive in the coming days.

What is the latest with Sunderland’s goalkeeper hunt?

Sunderland have struck a deal to sign highly rated Dutch goalkeeper Robin Roefs from NEC Nijmegen, with reports directly stating that the 22-year-old is set to become the Black Cats’ new No 1.

Respected transfer journalist David Ornstein reports that Sunderland will pay an initial €10.5million (£8.9million) for Roefs, with a further €3million (£2.6million) due in add-ons. NEC have also secured a sell-on clause as part of the agreement. Roefs is undergoing a medical today ahead of signing a five-year contract at the Stadium of Light.

The Netherlands U21 international made 37 senior appearances for NEC last season, including 32 in the Eredivisie. He stepped up impressively following an injury to Jasper Cillessen, keeping multiple clean sheets and earning praise for his calm, commanding presence. Standing at 6ft 4in, Roefs is known for his excellent shot-stopping, sharp reflexes, and composure with the ball at his feet—key attributes in Sunderland’s modern goalkeeping profile.

Roefs, who hails from Heeswijk, joined NEC’s academy from local side VV Heeswijk in 2014 and made his professional debut in a 3-0 win over FC Utrecht in 2024. He quickly became first choice and signed a contract extension through to 2028, but Sunderland’s offer of Premier League football has proven too tempting to turn down.

