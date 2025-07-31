Sunderland have reportedly turned down a bid for Nectar Triantis

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby County have had a bid for Sunderland talent Nectar Triantis turned down, according to reports.

The Australian is proving to be a man in demand this summer following a stellar loan stint with Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian last term. Indeed, the Edinburgh outfit have been repeatedly linked with a permanent swoop for Triantis, but a report from the Daily Record suggests that any potential deal is “off” and that Hibs have "had to admit defeat" in their pursuit of the 22-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his part, Hibs boss David Gray was asked recently whether the club were attempting to bring Triantis back for another spell at Easter Road, to which he responded: “It’s never just as straightforward as, ‘We’d like to go and sign a player, let’s go and sign a player’. There’s always, ‘What does the player want, what’s his other options, what’s the parent club doing with him?’”

What has been said about Sunderland talent Nectar Triantis amid Derby County transfer links?

And according to a fresh update from the Daily Record, Hibs now look to be facing competition from Championship side Derby County, who have reportedly already tabled an offer for Triantis.

Writing on their transfer blog, the Scottish title suggest that the Rams have bid around £1.2 million for the player, but have been knocked back by Sunderland. It is also stated that Derby are one of several EFL clubs keeping tabs on Triantis, while he is also said to have suitors in Europe and the United States too.

What else has been said about Nectar Triantis’ Sunderland future?

Triantis has been largely absent from Sunderland’s pre-season plans due to a minor injury, and head coach Regis Le Bris has admitted that the club are still yet to make a concrete decision on his future on Wearside heading into the remainder of the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after last weekend’s friendly against Hearts, he said: “It was a small injury and he should be available soon. Not yet [on a decision over his future]. We don’t know, we will see. We are trying to find the right balance for the squad so we will see if it is possible to move with him or not.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has Nectar Triantis said about his Sunderland future?

In a recent interview with the Greek Herald, Triantis himself seemed to hint that he is fully committed to making an impression at the Stadium of Light during pre-season. He said: “I feel good. I’ve had time to rest and recover. I’m ready to go again with Sunderland.”

Triantis also addressed his international future during the exchange. Eligible for both Australia and Greece, he admitted the decision remains up in the air. “My heart’s not fully decided at the moment,” he said. “There’s been interest from both nations… I’m open to both. There’s a place in my heart for Greece and Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had discussions with Greece. They’re open to the possibility. It’s not something I’ve fully committed to or shut down. Everything’s very open. I think it’s wherever my heart takes me. I’m giving it time to settle, to clear the dust. It’s really about where I feel most at home and comfortable.”