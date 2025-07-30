Hibs boss David Gray says club would welcome Triantis return but admits Sunderland hold the cards

Hibernian head coach David Gray has opened up on the future of Nectar Triantis, admitting the Sunderland defender remains a player the club would like to bring back – but that any move will depend on both the player’s wishes and his parent club’s stance.

Triantis, 22, returned to Wearside this summer after completing two loan spells with the Edinburgh club, where he became a key part of the side’s defensive setup and earned praise for his development.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Gray confirmed Hibs would be open to a reunion, though stressed that nothing is currently imminent. “He’s gone back to his parent club after a very successful loan spell with us,” Gray said. “We know how well he’s done for us and he’s one that takes a bit of replacing.”

The Hibs boss admitted that the club are actively working in the transfer market to strengthen in the same area, whether or not Triantis returns. “We are looking in that area, because it is something that he was a big part of what we’d done. You always need to be proactive, because you never know what can happen.

Gray added on Hibs’ recruitment plans this summer: “You need to have three or four targets, just in case, and that’s the challenge to the recruitment department and ourselves, to make sure by the end of the window we’ve got what we need.”

When asked directly whether Hibs were attempting to bring Triantis back for a third spell, Gray made it clear that any deal would be subject to a number of moving parts. “It’s never just as straightforward as, we like to go and sign a player, let’s go and sign a player,” he said. “There’s always, what does the player want, what’s his other options, what’s the parent club doing with him.”

Triantis remains under contract at Sunderland and missed the club’s recent pre-season fixtures against Hearts and Hull City with a minor injury. He has attracted fresh interest from clubs in the Championship, Europe, and the MLS – further complicating the picture. Still, Gray believes the defender’s time in Edinburgh has been beneficial and says the door remains open.

Gray added to Sky Sports news: “We’ve had him for two loan spells now. I think the benefit of it is he’s definitely improved both times he’s been here, but that’s entirely up to what Nectar sees as his next steps, what Sunderland see for him. At the same time, we’re not just sitting waiting on one player. We are obviously looking to make sure that, as a football club, we’re always trying to improve.”

“We’re always looking at potential targets for certain positions. If we think we can improve us, we’ll try and do it, if it can be done. And the big thing I always talk about is the right type of people. It’s not just about numbers, it’s about making sure you get the right ones. We’re not just sitting waiting on one player”

What else has been reported about Nectar Triantis?

Triantis will not be returning to Hibernian – despite the Scottish Premiership side being prepared to break their transfer record to secure his services permanently.

That’s according to the Daily Record, which reports the “deal is off” and that Hibs have "had to admit defeat" in their pursuit of the 22-year-old centre-back. Triantis enjoyed a strong loan spell at Easter Road last season and was considered one of the Edinburgh club’s standout performers.

Talks had reportedly opened over a permanent transfer, but Sunderland have informed Hibs that the player will not be returning to Leith. The Black Cats, under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, are still considering Triantis' future ahead of the new Premier League campaign – but if he does leave Wearside this summer, it’s not expected to be for Scotland.

Triantis is now attracting serious interest from the Championship, as well as clubs in major European leagues and Major League Soccer, according to the report. Sunderland are expected to make a decision on his situation soon, with further clarity expected as Régis Le Bris finalises his defensive group for the season ahead.

The Australia youth international missed Sunderland’s last two pre-season games against Hearts and Hull City due to a minor injury, but remains a player with strong potential. A loan move or permanent exit remains on the table, depending on interest and squad needs.

Triantis is also said to be weighing up his international future, with both Australia and Greece interested in securing his senior allegiance. The former Central Coast Mariners defender has represented the Olyroos at youth level but remains uncapped at senior level.

With first-team minutes a key priority, the next move in his career is likely to be chosen carefully – and Sunderland are in no rush to make a decision until the defensive picture becomes clearer in the weeks ahead. As it stands, one thing is certain: his next destination won’t be Easter Road.

