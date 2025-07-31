Sunderland step up their pre-season campaign against the Conference League finalists this weekend

Reinildo Mandava is closing in on full fitness and could make his Sunderland debut against Real Betis at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Reinildo joined as a free agent earlier this summer following his departure from Atletico Madrid, but was given a period of time off by the club due to his involvement in the Club World Cup. The left back has been stepping up his involvement with the senior group of late and could get his first minutes as Sunderland step up their preparations for the Premier League season against La Liga opposition.

Regardless of whether Reinildo is able to feature this weekend, it underlines Sunderland's confidence that the 31-year-old is on track to play a full part against West Ham United on the opening day of the campaign. Given that Niall Huggins is currently the only other fit senior left back available to the Black Cats, that is a significant boost for hea coach Régis Le Bris.

The Sunderland head coach has also confirmed that Wilson Isidor could return to the squad on Saturday, though they won't take any risks with the striker.

"We'll see for Reinildo," Le Bris said.

"It's a maybe for Saturday, I don't want to speak too early. It will depend on how he reacts to his training load this week. But it's a possibility he will play, so we will see on that one.

"Wilson might have some involvement. Again, it will depend on how he reacts this week. He has had some discomfort with his thigh which is why he has missed these games, and we don't want to take any risks with it. But it might be possible for him to play 25, 30 minutes."

The rest of the Sunderland team and injury news as it stands

Granit Xhaka could also get his first minutes for the club following his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen.

Anthony Patterson and Chris Rigg won't be involved in the game as the continue their recovery from injuries picked up in the early stages of pre season. Speaking after the 3-0 defeat to Hearts last weekend, Le Bris confirmed that the pair were facing a race against time to be ready for West Ham United's visit.

"It will probably take more like ten days [from last Saturday] for them to be able to take part in full competition," Le Bris said.

"By that stage, they should be back doing everything, so hopefully they will have a chance for the first game. It’s possible."

Sunderland have already confirmed that Dennis Cirkin, Leo Hjelde, Aji Alese and Luke O’Nien will miss the first three games of the season with injuries. While there is not yet a specific timeframe on his return, Romaine Mundle will also miss the start of the campaign after surgery on his hamstring.