Sunderland are closing in on their seventh summer transfer signing

Sunderland are closing in on a major summer transfer after agreeing a fee with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Granit Xhaka.

A package of around €20 million has been agreed, with Sunderland paying an initial €15 million and the rest in future add-on clauses dependent on performance. Xhaka has agreed a three-year deal and will join providing he successfully concludes a medical.

Xhaka is well known to Sunderland fans due to his time at Arsenal, but how his career developed since and what will he bring to the squad this season? Here, we take a closer look...

What Granit Xhaka will bring to Sunderland and his key strengths explained

Very obviously, Xhaka brings vast experience both in terms of playing in the Premier League and competing at an elite level. Sunderland are recruiting a player with strong leadership qualities, who will be entrusted with driving the standards around the club on a day-to-day basis and organising the team on the pitch.

Above all else, though, Xhaka brings quality and in possession in particular. This isn't a signing based on name or reputation. Xhaka still performs at an elite level, featuring 33 times in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen last season and 10 times in the Champions League. He was similarly influential in the previous season as the club competed a historic double, going unbeaten right up until the Europa League final against Atalanta.

According to analysis from stats website Fbref, Xhaka remains one of the very best passers in Europe. Xhaka was in the top 3% across Europe's top five divisions last season for passes completed, and the top 1% for passes into the final third. The top 3% for progressive passes, and the top 4% for passes that ultimately lead to a shot. He was also in the top 7% for carries, underlining his ability on the ball.

Looking at Wyscout's data for the Bundesliga last season, this impression is underlined. Xhaka was fifth for assists in the division and third for passes completed, beaten only by two Bayern Munich players. He also ranked third in the division for progressive passes. Sunderland are signing a player who can open up defences but who also has the experience to manage the rhythm of the game, knowing when to take chances and when to retain possession.

Working out exactly how he will fit into Sunderland's team is difficult because as a side dominating the ball in most matches, Bayer Leverkusen's set up is very different to what we will likely see from the Black Cats this season. Xhaka lined up as one of the two deeper midfielders in Leverkusen's usual 3-4-2-1 system, normally on the left but occasionally on the right. He is comfortable dropping deep to take the ball off the defence but relished the opportunity to get to the edge of the box to pick passes and crosses. He is an aggressive player who likes to take up advanced positions whenever possible, though there's a strong chance in Sunderland's shape he may be asked to drop a little deeper to help manage the game and play early passes out wide and over the top to launch counterattacks.

Unsurprisingly given Leverkusen's domination of possession, Xhaka's defensive statistics were less notable than his in-possession work but it's interesting to note that wyscout rank him favourably when it comes to recoveries and counterpressing recoveries. That suggests a good level of energy and awareness when pressing which should suit Sunderland's game well.

Why Sunderland are pivoting from their usual transfer strategy to sign him

Sunderland have always added experience to their group even when fielding the youngest side in the division, but to spend such a significant sum on a player with minimal resale value represents a major shift in approach. The club did hint that there would be some additional flexibility in their strategy this summer, with Kristjaan Speakman emphasising the jump in quality from the Championship to the Premier League. In terms of both his ability and experience, signing Xhaka is seen an opportunity just too good to turn down from a Sunderland perspective. There is of course a risk with a fee of this level, but if he can help keep the Black Cats up then the sum will seem a bargain. It's a real statement signing from Sunderland, instantly lifting the level of the team and potentially a signal to other players that this a project worth getting on board with.

Don't expect too many signings of this nature this summer. Sunderland have broadly stuck with their policy of signing young players with plenty of room to develop and significant resale value, adding experience in the form of Reinildo Mandava on a free transfer. What we're seeing is just a little more balance to the approach, recognising that some top-level experience is a necessity if the team is to compete this season.

Xhaka's signing is to a degree an exception to the rule, and an understandable one given his clear quality.

What will this mean for Sunderland's squad as it stands

In short, fierce competition. Sunderland want to build significant depth in their midfield, guarding against injury and the potential of losing players to the African Cup of Nations later this year. Xhaka will be coming to play, though, of that there is no doubt. It means that players such as Dan Neil and Chris Rigg, as well as the summer additions already made, have a big fight on their hands to get into the starting XI. The positive for Régis Le Bris is that it means he has options to rotate and perhaps most importantly of all, to change games from his bench.

It would also appear to significantly increase the likelihood of Alan Browne and Harrison Jones going out on loan later in the window.