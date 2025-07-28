Sunderland are back in action on Tuesday night when they face Hull City at the MKM Stadium.
Régis Le Bris’s side take on Championship opposition as they look to bounce back from a heavy defeat to Hearts at the weekend and step up their preparations for the new season. After increasing the workload for his senior players at Tynecastle and with Conference League winners Real Betis visiting the Stadium of Light on Saturday, we’re anticipating plenty of changes as Le Bris manages the minutes within his current squad. Time will tell, but here’s what we think the starting XI and bench could look like for the game...
1. GK - Simon Moore
With Anthony Patterson still sidelined and Matty Young joining Salford on loan, Moore looks likely to continue in goal here. Blondy Nna Noukeu is another option who could get some minutes. | Photo by Ian Horrocks.
2. RB - Tom Lavery
If Le Bris is minded to rest Trai Hume as seems likely, at least for part of the game, then Lavery would likely come in at right back where he has impressed in the U21s. Also an option to move infield to central defence, depending on the injury situation. | Sunderland's Tom Lavery - Photo by Ben Cuthbertson Photo: Sunderland's Tom Lavery - Photo by Ben Cuthbertson
3. CB - Nectar Triantis
Triantis missed out at Hearts due to a minor injury but Le Bris said afterwards that the issue was a minor one. If available you'd think he'd start here to top up his match fitness and to allow the head coach to assess his progress in a game situation. A big decision on a potential loan move is looming. | Chris Fryatt
4. CB - Zak Johnson
Excellent in both of his appearances out in Portugal but was a surprise absentee on Saturday. Not clear if injury related, so remains to be seen if he'll feature here. Will get minutes if so. | Photo by Ian Horrocks courtesy of Sunderland AFC.
