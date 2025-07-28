Régis Le Bris’s side take on Championship opposition as they look to bounce back from a heavy defeat to Hearts at the weekend and step up their preparations for the new season. After increasing the workload for his senior players at Tynecastle and with Conference League winners Real Betis visiting the Stadium of Light on Saturday, we’re anticipating plenty of changes as Le Bris manages the minutes within his current squad. Time will tell, but here’s what we think the starting XI and bench could look like for the game...