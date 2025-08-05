Marc Guiu to Sunderland latest as Chelsea transfer clause emerges ahead of loan move

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Marc Guiu with a performance-related clause built into the deal

Sunderland are close to completing the loan signing of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu – with fresh details emerging over a clause in the deal designed to ensure regular game time.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have inserted a performance-related condition into the agreement, which would see the Black Cats pay a financial penalty if Guiu does not feature in a minimum number of matches across the 2025–26 campaign.

While such clauses are increasingly common in Premier League-to-Championship and loan-to-loan moves, they remain rare at top-flight level. However, reports also state that Sunderland are comfortable with the arrangement and do not see the clause as a major obstacle.

Guiu, 19, joined Chelsea from Barcelona earlier last summer in a £5million move. The striker made headlines with a debut goal for Barça and is seen as one of the most promising centre-forwards in his age group across Europe. Chelsea view the player as a long-term project and are keen to ensure he develops through regular first-team exposure.

Sunderland have moved quickly to take advantage of the opportunity, with Régis Le Bris eager to strengthen his attacking options following the club’s promotion to the Premier League. Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor are already in the squad, but Guiu would add a different profile – powerful, direct, and with proven finishing ability in tight spaces.

The Black Cats have already spent significantly this window, bringing in high-profile players such as Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi, Granit Xhaka and Robin Roefs, amongst others. But the move for Guiu reflects the club’s continued commitment to building a robust and competitive Premier League squad. The deal is expected to be finalised in the coming days, barring any late twists.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland are pushing hard to sign highly-rated Sevilla defender Loïc Badé – but face stiff competition...

The 25-year-old centre-back has emerged as a priority target for the Black Cats, according to reports in France. Foot Mercato claim Sunderland have made Badé their main defensive target and are keen to bring him to the Stadium of Light before the window closes. Le Bris and sporting director Florent Ghisolfi are understood to be huge admirers of the Frenchman, who has impressed with his performances in both La Liga and European competition.

Sunderland’s interest comes after Bournemouth agreed a £25.5million fee with Sevilla for the player. However, that move has collapsed, with Badé reportedly turning down the opportunity to join the south coast club. The reason, according to Foot Mercato, is that the Frenchman was not convinced by the project at Bournemouth and is instead holding out for a move that better aligns with his ambitions.

