Sunderland faced Real Betis in a pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon.

Real Betis full-back Hector Bellerin has taken to Instagram to send messages to Sunderland duo Granit Xhaka and Luke O’Nien following Saturday’s pre-season friendly at the Stadium of Light.

The Spanish visitors ran out 1-0 winners on Wearside, with a late header from Aitor Ruibal ultimately deciding the contest. Despite their defeat, however, there were still several several points of encouragement for Regis Le Bris’ side, including a debut for new signing Xhaka, who completed a full 90 minutes in the centre of midfield.

And after the match, Bellerin - who was an unused substitute for Manuel Pellegrini’s men on Saturday afternoon - took to social media to send a heartfelt message to his former Arsenal teammate.

What did Hector Bellerin say to Sunderland duo Granit Xhaka and Luke O’Nien?

Sharing a picture of himself and Xhaka to his Instagram story, the 30-year-old said: “Real happiness seeing you again my friend”. Bellerin also shared a photo of himself in conversation with Sunderland stalwart O’Nien alongside the caption: “What a guy”.

What has been said about Granit Xhaka’s debut for Sunderland vs Real Betis?

Despite having only just arrived at the club, Xhaka was handed the captain’s armband against Betis on Saturday afternoon, and delivered a typically assured performance at the base of midfield.

Writing in a post-match Instagram post, the Swiss international said: “Grateful for my debut! This is just the beginning — we will work hard, stay focused, and reach our goals together. Let’s go!”.

Addressing Xhaka’s debut, Black Cats head coach Le Bris said: "We need maturity, level, consistency, experience - he brings everything. You can feel that for the others around him, it makes their life easier. For the Premier League it really helps to have two, three lads like that. He will probably be captain, yes."

Le Bris also praised goalkeeper Robin Roefs, who delivered a solid performance on his first appearance in England. Le Bris said: "Robin has this quality, he has composure on the ball. He's a good goalkeeper, he looked very good this afternoon."

Sunderland have not won a game this pre-season since their comprehensive victory over non-league South Shields last month, and reflecting on Sunderland’s pre-season form writ large, Le Bris said: "I'm not too worried, we lost the last five games of the Championship season but we understood why. It's not the same scenario but we are building a new squad, the quality is clear so it's just a question of adding new building blocks. We can feel the energy is different."

