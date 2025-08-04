Robin Roefs spoke after his Sunderland debut and revealed how quickly his £11.5m transfer came about

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin Roefs says he’s already starting to settle in at Sunderland following a whirlwind week that saw the Dutch goalkeeper train for the first time on Friday before making his debut against Real Betis the very next day.

Roefs completed his £11.5million move from NEC Nijmegen earlier this week and was thrown straight into the starting XI at the Stadium of Light, where he impressed despite Sunderland falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat. “It’s obviously a little frustrating that we didn’t get the win or some result,” Roefs admitted. “But I think we showed some good things. We made it very difficult for the opponent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roefs had just one training session under his belt before stepping out in front of the Roker End and admitted the speed of his arrival made things a little trickier than usual. “It was just yesterday that I trained for the first time,” he said.

The goalkeeper added after the game against Real Betis: “So today was also a little bit difficult with some names and stuff in the team. It was a little bit getting used to each other, but it’s nice. I think you learn the fastest to know each other when you play a game.”

The 22-year-old revealed he only learned of Sunderland’s interest in him around a week ago, and credited his agents for keeping the move on track. “My agents keep me really sorted out from it, I think you say it like that,” Roefs smiled. “I think I found out like one week ago or something. Then it all went really quick.”

Despite the quick turnaround, Roefs says the reality of his new life in England is starting to sink in. “It’s a dream coming true to play in the Premier League,” he said. “So yeah, I’m really going to try and enjoy it. I’m really excited to play. Obviously there might come some nerves looking around the corner, but I think I’m ready.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roefs also reflected on his first impressions of the English game and was impressed by the test posed by Real Betis, who brought a strong squad to Wearside. “I think they have some really good players who played on the top, top level in the world,” he said. “So I think it was a really good test. We only gave like two or three chances away, so that was good to see. But now it’s up to us to, when we have the ball, create some more, have some more urgency to play forward, to score some goals.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Roefs praised the early work of Sunderland goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler, who he’s only just started training with. “He’s really open, communicative. I like it,” he said. “Of course, after the game, he’s not really getting into details, but he’s just putting his arm around me and saying what he thinks about the game really quick.”

The Dutchman also touched on fellow countryman and former Sunderland keeper Robbin Ruiter, saying: “I don’t know him personally, but obviously I know him. So it’s a really good goalkeeper. Hopefully I can also do it good like him.” Roefs now has two more pre-season games to further integrate before the Premier League opener against West Ham on August 16.

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: I still believe in Dan Neil – and Sunderland fans should too amid contract uncertainty