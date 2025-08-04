The striker, who was linked with Sunderland in January, is set for Birmingham medical after late Middlesbrough move falls through

Sky Sports’ Keith Downie has reported that Chuba Akpom is set to undergo a medical at Birmingham City today, despite a last-ditch attempt from former club Middlesbrough to hijack the deal.

Akpom, who was linked with Sunderland during the January transfer window earlier this year, will join Birmingham on loan with an obligation to buy for £7million if the Blues secure promotion to the Premier League. Downie’s colleague Anthony Joseph confirmed that Boro’s late move came too late to derail the transfer.

The 29-year-old striker has had a well-travelled career, with spells in England, Greece, the Netherlands and France. Akpom first made his mark at Middlesbrough in the 2020-21 season after signing from PAOK for £2.75million. Following a loan return to Greece, he re-established himself under Michael Carrick in the 2022-23 campaign, producing one of the most prolific seasons in Championship history.

That year, Akpom scored 29 goals in 40 league appearances, becoming the first Boro player since Bernie Slaven in 1990 to reach the 20-goal mark in a single season. He also became the first player to score in nine consecutive home league games in the second tier. His performances earned him the EFL Championship Golden Boot as well as both the Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards.

In August 2023, Akpom earned a move to Dutch giants Ajax for a fee of €12.3million, potentially rising to €14.3million with add-ons, signing a five-year contract. He made his debut in a 0-0 draw against Fortuna Sittard and scored his first goal for the club in a 2-0 win over Volendam. The forward went on to net 11 goals in 26 Eredivisie appearances during the 2023-24 season.

However, his time in Amsterdam saw him move out on loan to French side Lille in February 2025, with an option to buy. He scored three goals in 14 Ligue 1 appearances, including a debut strike against Le Havre. Akpom’s earlier career included a breakout loan spell at PAOK in 2021-22, where he scored seven goals in 34 league games and won the Greek Cup. His performances caught the attention of clubs across Europe, but it was his second spell at Middlesbrough that cemented his reputation as a top Championship forward.

Sunderland were one of several clubs credited with interest in the striker during last winter’s window, but no move materialised, with the Black Cats instead focusing on other attacking targets before eventually winning promotion. Now, Birmingham have won the race for his signature, securing a player with proven goalscoring pedigree and extensive experience in both domestic and European competitions. Should the Blues achieve promotion this season, the £7million permanent clause will be triggered – a move that could see Akpom return to the Premier League for the first time since his early Arsenal days.

