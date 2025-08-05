New Zealand U17 captain Alex Lienard signs scholarship deal with Premier League club Sunderland

New Zealand age-group captain Alex Lienard has officially signed a two-year scholarship contract with Premier League club Sunderland.

The 16-year-old, who holds dual citizenship with England and New Zealand, is part of the latest group of academy players to join Sunderland’s U18 squad ahead of the 2025-26 season. Lienard has progressed through the ranks at the club’s youth academy and will now continue his development under the guidance of U18 coaches Jordan Moore and Fin Lynch.

Sunderland’s professional development programme aims to transition young talents into full-time football careers, with Lienard viewed as a versatile prospect capable of operating as a defender or holding midfielder. On the international stage, Lienard made headlines by captaining New Zealand to victory at the 2024 OFC U-16 Men’s Championship in Tahiti – a triumph that secured qualification for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Cats, who earned promotion to the Premier League earlier this year, continue to invest in youth talent as part of their long-term footballing strategy. The Black Cats have added several highly rated stars to their ranks, including Isaac Allen and Jay Matadeen.

Jay Matadeen opens up on Sunderland move

Matadeen has opened up on his decision to swap Manchester City for the Stadium of Light – and why life on Wearside is already exceeding expectations.

The 16-year-old forward officially began his two-year scholarship with the Black Cats earlier this month and is currently part of the club’s Under-18 pre-season tour in northern Italy. Speaking after his first few weeks at the Academy of Light, Matadeen said: “I’ve loved every minute of it so far – it’s been such a welcoming environment to come into. The lads and the staff have made it easy to settle in. It’s a great group, and I already feel like I’ve been part of it for longer than a couple of weeks.”

Matadeen arrives from City’s youth system, having developed within one of the most elite academies in Europe – but he insists Sunderland was the right move for him personally and professionally despite interest from several other clubs. “I’m proud to be here. Sunderland is a massive club, and it felt like the right place for me to take the next step,” he explained. “It’s been great to get stuck into training and learn more about how the team wants to play.”

Currently training and playing in Italy with Fin Lynch’s Under-18s squad, Matadeen is embracing life both on and off the pitch during pre-season. “The trip’s been class so far. It’s a new experience being in another country, training and living together – we’re learning a lot, but we’re enjoying it too. These games will be great for us.”

On his own style and attributes, the teenager is direct: “I’d say my strengths are my pace, dribbling and being direct in 1v1s – I love committing defenders and trying to make things happen going forward. I want to help the team in the final third, whether that’s creating or scoring.”

With the new U18 Premier League season approaching, Matadeen is clear about what comes next. “It’s only the start, but I’m motivated,” he said. “I just want to keep learning, keep pushing myself and take every opportunity that comes.”

