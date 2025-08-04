Speakman addresses PSR, transfer strategy, homegrown policy and Premier League ambitions during fan meeting

Kristjaan Speakman has outlined Sunderland’s transfer priorities, Premier League ambitions, and stance on homegrown players during an open Q&A session with supporters.

Speaking alongside David Bruce at a Red & White Army-hosted event, the Black Cats’ sporting director confirmed that this summer’s recruitment strategy has been shaped by the need for both experience and athleticism. “We wanted to get signings in early to get the players we wanted,” he said, pointing to Granit Xhaka’s arrival as an example of the calibre Sunderland are now able to attract.

The club still plans further additions, with Speakman revealing they have “a plan and positions to improve” and that more business is expected before the window closes. He stressed the importance of bridging the gap between the Championship and Premier League, describing the top flight as “a Premier League club aiming for the top ten, then Europe, then beyond.”

On financial matters, Speakman addressed the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and whether Sunderland would consider selling homegrown players to comply. “We want academy players in the first team,” he said. “We want a mix of players who are good enough. We’re not making decisions on homegrown players based on PSR.”

Supporters also raised the issue of relegation clauses in contracts, which prompted a light-hearted response. “Chill,” Speakman said, as the room booed the suggestion. “We know what we’re doing.” Speakman reflected on his journey at Sunderland, calling it “an incredible privilege” to lead the club from his arrival to its current position back in the Premier League. He praised the progress made across all departments and emphasised the need to keep building: “Football moves fast. Enjoy the win and promotion, then get back to it.”

The meeting also touched on off-field matters such as increased coaching and backroom staff investment, measures to help overseas recruits settle in – including only speaking English in training – and the club’s ambition to establish itself before pushing for higher targets.

Régis Le Bris delivers verdict on Sunderland's pre-season form

Sunderland have not win since their first pre-season fixture against South Shields, but Le Bris insists he is pleased with the progress of his team. "I'm not too worried, we lost the last five games of the Championship season but we understood why," Le Bris said.

Le Bris added after the game to the media at the Stadium of Light: "It's not the same scenario but we are building a new squad, the quality is clear so it's just a question of adding new building blocks. We can feel the energy is different."

Xhaka delivered an excellent performance at the base of midfield and Le Bris confirmed that he is likely to be captain for the upcoming campaign.

Le Bris said: "We need maturity, level, consistency, experience - he brings everything. You can feel that for the others around him, it makes their life easier. For the Premier League it really helps to have two, three lads like that. He will probably be captain, yes."

Le Bris also praised goalkeeper Robin Roefs, who delivered a solid performance. Le Bris said: "Robin has this quality, he has composure on the ball. He's a good goalkeeper, he looked very good this afternoon."

