Hibs want to re-sign Nectar Triantis – but Sunderland’s stance and fresh reports cast doubt on the deal

Nectar Triantis has again been linked with a permanent return to Hibernian – but there are conflicting reports over the Sunderland defender’s future.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko), Hibs are “keen to bring back” Triantis this summer, with the Australian centre-back said to be available for a reasonable fee. Nixon also claims that the 22-year-old is reportedly not part of Sunderland’s Premier League squad for the 2025–26 campaign and could be sold as part of the club’s ongoing reshuffle under Régis Le Bris.

Nixon adds that Hibs may look to fund the deal using money received from the sale of Lewis Miller to Stoke City. Triantis is said to be “poised to return” to Easter Road, where he spent last season on loan. Triantis joined Sunderland from Central Coast Mariners in the summer of 2023, before heading to Hibs on an initial half-season loan. That deal was later extended for the full 2024–25 campaign. The young defender made a total of 34 appearances across all competitions for the Scottish Premiership side and impressed with his physical presence and consistency.

However, Hibs Observer journalist Liam Bryce has poured cold water on talk of an imminent transfer. Posting on social media, Bryce said that “nothing has changed” in terms of the situation and that a return to Hibs “remains unlikely as things stand.” He also noted that Triantis remains involved with Sunderland’s squad, despite missing recent pre-season friendlies.

While Sunderland are understood to be open to trimming their defensive options, there is no formal agreement in place yet between the clubs. Triantis’ future remains uncertain – and could yet depend on further outgoings at the Stadium of Light or fresh movement from Hibs. Sunderland are also yet to strengthen the centre-back position in the transfer market, which could have a knock-on impact on Triantis.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland are close to completing the loan signing of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu – with fresh details emerging over a clause in the deal designed to ensure regular game time.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have inserted a performance-related condition into the agreement, which would see the Black Cats pay a financial penalty if Guiu does not feature in a minimum number of matches across the 2025–26 campaign.

While such clauses are increasingly common in Premier League-to-Championship and loan-to-loan moves, they remain rare at top-flight level. However, reports also state that Sunderland are comfortable with the arrangement and do not see the clause as a major obstacle.

Guiu, 19, joined Chelsea from Barcelona earlier last summer in a £5million move. The striker made headlines with a debut goal for Barça and is seen as one of the most promising centre-forwards in his age group across Europe. Chelsea view the player as a long-term project and are keen to ensure he develops through regular first-team exposure.

Sunderland have moved quickly to take advantage of the opportunity, with Régis Le Bris eager to strengthen his attacking options following the club’s promotion to the Premier League. Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor are already in the squad, but Guiu would add a different profile – powerful, direct, and with proven finishing ability in tight spaces.

The Black Cats have already spent significantly this window, bringing in high-profile players such as Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi, Granit Xhaka and Robin Roefs, amongst others. But the move for Guiu reflects the club’s continued commitment to building a robust and competitive Premier League squad. The deal is expected to be finalised in the coming days, barring any late twists.

