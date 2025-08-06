Reports in France claim Pierre Ekwah is unhappy after Saint-Étienne triggered a £5.1m buy clause

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah is reportedly at odds with Saint-Étienne following claims he was unaware the French club had triggered a permanent transfer clause in his loan deal.

That’s according to Peuple-Vert, who report that the 23-year-old’s situation has become “delicate” after Saint-Étienne allegedly exercised a €6million (£5.1million) option to buy him from Sunderland – without full communication with the player or his representatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ekwah, who is reportedly “furious” with the situation, spent last season on loan at Saint-Étienne following limited minutes under Régis Le Bris on Wearside, and impressed enough to warrant a permanent move during pre-season. However, the latest claims suggest the France youth international was not told that the Ligue 1 club would be signing him outright – a decision that has reportedly caused major tension behind the scenes.

Saint-Étienne are said to be denying those claims, but according to Peuple-Vert, Ekwah has not returned to first-team training since the clause was activated. Talks between the two parties have allegedly broken down entirely, with the club now refusing to sanction a free transfer exit and instead threatening to relegate the midfielder to the reserves if the standoff continues.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Ekwah, whose new deal runs until 2028, is understood to be keen to leave – with Ipswich Town, Real Betis, Braga and Espanyol all said to be monitoring the situation. However, no concrete offers have yet been lodged as the dispute continues to stall any movement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The confusion may also go some way to explaining why neither Sunderland nor Saint-Étienne have officially announced the deal, despite the transfer clause being triggered earlier in the window – a possible reflection of the sensitivities surrounding the situation. While it would seem that Sunderland are no longer directly involved in the player’s future, the situation is a dramatic twist in a saga that, if true, raises further questions about how the permanent deal was communicated and executed by the French side.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland are close to completing the loan signing of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu – with fresh details emerging over a clause in the deal designed to ensure regular game time.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have inserted a performance-related condition into the agreement, which would see the Black Cats pay a financial penalty if Guiu does not feature in a minimum number of matches across the 2025–26 campaign.

While such clauses are increasingly common in Premier League-to-Championship and loan-to-loan moves, they remain rare at top-flight level. However, reports also state that Sunderland are comfortable with the arrangement and do not see the clause as a major obstacle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guiu, 19, joined Chelsea from Barcelona earlier last summer in a £5million move. The striker made headlines with a debut goal for Barça and is seen as one of the most promising centre-forwards in his age group across Europe. Chelsea view the player as a long-term project and are keen to ensure he develops through regular first-team exposure.

Sunderland have moved quickly to take advantage of the opportunity, with Régis Le Bris eager to strengthen his attacking options following the club’s promotion to the Premier League. Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor are already in the squad, but Guiu would add a different profile – powerful, direct, and with proven finishing ability in tight spaces.

The Black Cats have already spent significantly this window, bringing in high-profile players such as Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi, Granit Xhaka and Robin Roefs, amongst others. But the move for Guiu reflects the club’s continued commitment to building a robust and competitive Premier League squad. The deal is expected to be finalised in the coming days, barring any late twists.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland fan favourite rejects transfer approaches from multiple La Liga clubs – sources