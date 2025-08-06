Leeds United have stepped up their pursuit of Sunderland-linked midfielder Bilal El Khannouss this summer

Moroccan star Bilal El Khannouss has been linked with Sunderland, Crystal Palace, and Leeds – and a new update from journalist Sacha Tavolieri suggests a transfer could be moving closer.

Leeds United have reportedly scheduled a meeting with the 21-year-old attacking midfielder in the coming days, while Crystal Palace may also enter the race depending on upcoming player sales. The Premier League duo are among a host of clubs credited with interest in the player, including Sunderland, West Ham, Aston Villa, Everton, Nottingham Forest and AS Monaco.

A report from Tavolieri earlier this week claimed that Leeds had submitted a "serious bid" for the Morocco international, who currently plays for Leicester City in the Championship following the Foxes’ relegation last season. According to the social media journalist: “A meeting was held yesterday between Leeds United & Bilal El Khannouss camp, during which LUFC made clear they are willing to pay £24.5m release clause, with solidarity contribution & taxes to Leicester City available until 15/08.”

El Khannouss has been one of the few bright sparks in what was otherwise a difficult campaign for the Foxes last season. And his performances have clearly not gone unnoticed. Tavolieri offered a further update via social media, posting: “Playing in European competitions is not a decisive factor in Bilal El Khannouss’s decision. Leeds United has scheduled a meeting with the player in the coming days, and Crystal Palace could also make a move depending on departures next week.”

Despite Leicester’s struggles last term, then-manager Ruud van Nistelrooy praised El Khannouss’ contribution and long-term potential. “He’s playing and starting every game and an important player for us with his creativity and his work rate off the ball,” Van Nistelrooy said. “With his desire for a final pass and getting possession going, getting us out of situations in possession, he can also be creative with assists and goals.

“He’s been working a lot on his shooting, and I’m happy with his development, and I think you’re going to see a lot more of him with his age and profile. With his work rate in training, he’s improving on a daily basis. The challenge for him is, at his young age, pushing himself to finally know where his ceiling is. His potential is there to be a top player in Europe in the Champions League, I think that’s where his potential is. But as I said, it’s important for him to work how he is on a daily basis and that he is consistent in that, because he can go a long way.”

Whether Sunderland will firm up their interest remains to be seen, but El Khannouss is clearly attracting serious attention as the final weeks of the transfer window approach.

