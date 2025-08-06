Sunderland have completed their ninth summer signing

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Chelsea youngster Marc Guiu.

Guiu has joined on a season-long loan after completing a medical on Wednesday, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirming that they beaten significant competition from other clubs to secure his arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old has become Sunderland’s ninth summer signing and Speakman believes he can have an impact all over the pitch.

“In a loan acquisition, we not only have to convince the player but also the parent Club, and we thank Chelsea for placing their trust in us,” Speakman said.

“Most importantly, Marc wanted to come to Sunderland and be a part of our Club. The competition for his signature was significant, and he had many high-quality options this summer, so we are delighted he’s joined Sunderland. Marc’s a progressive striker who has key attributes that align with the role in our team. In addition to providing a threat in the final third, we believe there are many other ways he can impact games, and we look forward to helping him do that throughout the 2025-26 season.”

Sunderland are also close to a significant contract breakthrough that will see Eliezer Mayenda commit his future to the club until 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no option or obligation to buy included in the loan deal.

What Marc Guiu has said about his Sunderland move

Guiu said he was confident he could bring goals to the Sunderland team.

“I’m feeling great and really looking forward to the season ahead,” Guiu said.

“I see myself as a powerful striker, who can make a difference on and off the ball, and I pride myself on being a natural goalscorer. This year is a huge opportunity for me to help take this team where it truly deserves to be, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Your next Sunderland read: Fabrizio Romano's contract reveal drops major hint on Sunderland's striker plan this season