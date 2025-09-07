Sunderland confirm two loan exits, while fresh links emerge to Genoa captain Johan Vásquez in this week’s transfer round-up...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Echo takes a closer look at the key stories from this week, including two confirmed loan exits, Kristjaan Speakman’s reaction, and fresh reports linking the Black Cats with an ambitious move for Genoa captain Johan Vásquez.

Aleksic seals season-long loan switch to Cracovia

Sunderland midfielder Milan Aleksic has joined Polish top-flight side Cracovia on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old Serbian joined the Black Cats from FK Radnicki 1923 last summer and has made 10 senior appearances across all competitions, scoring once. Speakman believes the move will accelerate Aleksic’s development by providing regular first-team football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At 20 years of age, Milan is a player who possesses the potential to progress to the next level, but to do this, he needs regular games in an appropriate environment," Speakman said. "Cracovia have made a positive start to the season domestically, and this move will provide Milan with the platform he needs at this moment in time."

Rusyn completes move to Arka Gdynia

Striker Naz Rusyn has also completed a season-long loan, joining Polish side Arka Gdynia for the 2025-26 campaign. The 26-year-old forward, signed from FC Zorya Luhansk in September 2023, has made 32 appearances and scored twice for Sunderland. He spent the latter half of last season on loan at HNK Hajduk Split but will now continue his career in Poland’s top division.

Speaking about the deal, Speakman said: “At this stage of his career, it’s vitally important for Naz to be playing games. We have worked hard to identify the right opportunity for him this season, and I know he’s looking forward to the challenges ahead. He naturally departs with our best wishes, and we wish him well at Arka.”

Sunderland explored Vásquez deal

Meanwhile, Sunderland have been linked with Genoa’s Johan Vásquez following reports from Fox Sports Mexico via journalist César Luis Merlo. The 26-year-old Mexico international, widely regarded as one of Serie A’s most consistent defenders, attracted interest from Porto and Roma this summer. Porto are even said to have tabled an offer of around £16.8million (€20million), but Genoa rejected all approaches and made it clear that Vásquez was not for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Sunderland are understood to have made an enquiry while exploring centre-back options earlier in the window, before ultimately prioritising deals for Nordi Mukiele, Omar Alderete and Lutsharel Geertruida in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Vásquez has made 121 Serie A appearances, becoming Genoa’s club captain this season and winning the Grifone d’Oro award for the club’s Player of the Year in 2024-25. The defender also holds the record for the most Serie A appearances by a Mexican player and has been capped 28 times by his country. Genoa are expected to revisit contract talks later this year to secure their captain’s long-term future.

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: Régis Le Bris facing crucial Sunderland striker decision with Crystal Palace test looming