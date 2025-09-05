Sunderland midfielder Milan Aleksic looks to be closing in on a transfer away from the club

Sunderland starlet Milan Aleksic is closing in on a move to Polish outfit KS Cracovia, according to reports.

The Serbian midfielder is one of several players on the periphery of Regis Le Bris’ plans who are unlikely to feature much in the Premier League this season, but who failed to secure transfers away from Wearside before Monday’s Premier League window closed.

Nevertheless, with several markets across Europe still open for a short while to come, the possibility of an exit has remained on the cards for Aleksic, and it would appear that he is nearing a departure from the Stadium of Light.

What has been said about Milan Aleksic’s Sunderland future?

According to a fresh report from continental journalist Tomasz Włodarczyk, Aleksic has already travelled to Poland with view to completing a loan switch to Cracovia. The prospective agreement is made up of an initial temporary stint with an option-to-buy clause attached.

Cracovia are currently second in the Polish top flight after seven matches, and have won the title on five occasions over the course of their history. Last season, they finished sixth in the table.

For his part, Aleksic joined Sunderland from FK Radnicki 1923 in August last year, and went on to make 10 senior appearances in red and white, scoring once. So far this season, he has played just 12 minutes of first team football, providing an assist for Marc Guiu in last month’s Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Huddersfield Town. Aleksic would eventually go on to miss the decisive penalty in the shootout that decided the tie.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about potential late exits from Sunderland?

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the club is working hard to identify opportunities for players who are currently on the fringes of the squad: “Our transfer window has concluded, but there are some other windows and markets that are still open so we’re going to continue to work in those markets to try to find opportunities for players that aren’t currently in the first-team squad.

“Any professional player at Sunderland, whether they’re outside the squad as a senior player or they’re coming through the academy, has to work as hard as they can to try to get into Regis’ squad and team. That opportunity is there for everybody. We have to try to get the right opportunities for the right players.

“Some players, at the minute, ideally need more regular games because of where they are in their career. We’re trying to facilitate that, and you’ve seen one or two players go out the building in the last week that would be on the edge of our squad, so at the minute, for them and their careers, it’s best for them to play regular games.”

