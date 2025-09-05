Transfer news: Super Lig club eye late move for Sunderland striker ahead of deadline

Sunderland are still looking to finalise some late summer transfer business

Ahmed Abdullahi could yet depart Sunderland with interest from the Super Lig, according to reports in Turkey.

Abdullahi is a player Sunderland believe could have a long-term future at the club, but who is unlikely to get regular Premier League minutes this season. The Black Cats had lined up a loan move to Ligue 1 side Angers as a result, but that fell through due to financial restrictions imposed by the French governing bodies.

Sunderland have been looking for alternatives and one potential destination could be Göztepe, according to local reports. They say that the club are looking for striking additions after the departure of two key forwards this summer, and are focusing on a deal for Rennes striker Bertug Yildirim. However, Abdullahi is also an option for the Turkish club.

Sunderland are anticipating a number of departures in the days and weeks ahead, and it is understood that positive talks have been held regarding a loan move for Milan Aleksic. Aleksic had interest from Partizan Belgrade earlier this summer, but the Black Cats were reluctant to include an option-to-buy clause in the loan deal. They have since been exploring other options and a resolution is now expected. As with Aleksic, Sunderland would ideally like a straight loan deal for Abdullahi that would allow him to get regular minutes this season and to try and push for a first-team place next year.

Which transfer windows remain open for Sunderland players in search of a move?

The next deadline for a batch of prominent leagues comes today (September 5th) when the windows close in Austria, Croatia, and Ukraine. Teams in Belgium and Poland will must finalise their business by the deadline on September 8th. The following day, September 9th, will see the transfer window shut for clubs in Czechia, Romania, and Switzerland. On September 10th, Saudia Arabia will follow suit. Two of the latest deadlines will pass in Turkey and Greece, on September 11th and September 12th respectively. Mexico’s window will shut even later still, on September 13th.

What Kristjaan Speakman has said about Sunderland’s outstanding business

“Our transfer window has concluded, but there are some other windows and markets that are still open so we’re going to continue to work in those markets to try to find opportunities for players that aren’t currently in the first-team squad," Speakman said.

"Any professional player at Sunderland, whether they’re outside the squad as a senior player or they’re coming through the academy, has to work as hard as they can to try to get into Regis’ squad and team. That opportunity is there for everybody. We have to try to get the right opportunities for the right players. Some players, at the minute, ideally need more regular games because of where they are in their career. We’re trying to facilitate that, and you’ve seen one or two players go out the building in the last week that would be on the edge of our squad, so at the minute, for them and their careers, it’s best for them to play regular games."

Realistically, however, those who don't find moves will struggle to force their way into the team as Sunderland will submit a 25-man squad to the Premier League. U21 players do not have to be registered but even so, a number of those on the fringes of the squad are likely to miss out on the list.