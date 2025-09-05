Sunderland have a number of players in international action on Friday...

One of the many side effects of Sunderland’s impressive summer transfer window is a sudden upswing in the number of Black Cats players who are involved in international action when a break rolls around.

Today alone, for instance, no fewer than 10 members of Regis Le Bris’ squad could be handed a run out, with some having already featured in fixtures on Thursday evening, and more to come over the weekend.

Last night, Trai Hume captained Northern Ireland to a 3-1 victory over Luxembourg, while goalkeeper Robin Roefs an unused substitute in the Netherlands’ 1-1 draw with Poland. But which of their teammates are set to play on a hectic Friday of international action, what time do they kick-off, and where - if anywhere - can you watch them? Here’s everything you need to know...

Arthur Masuaku and Noah Sadiki - DR Congo

Arthur Masuaku and Noah Sadiki have both been called up by DR Congo this month, and face a World Cup qualifier against South Sudan at 1pm BST this afternoon. Reports have suggested that Masuaku will be suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards, but any fans looking to watch the contest can do so via FIFA+.

Reinildo Mandava - Mozambique

Fellow summer signing Reinildo will be in action for Mozambique against Uganda a little later in the day, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm BST. Again, any fans looking to watch the contest can do so via FIFA+.

Bertrand Traore - Burkina Faso

Sunderland fans are yet to get a glimpse of their deadline day signing in red and white, but they can keep an eye on him from 5pm BST today. Bertrand Traore will be in Burkina Faso’s squad for their World Cup qualifier against Djibouti. FIFA+ is once again the place to be.

Timur Tutierov - Ukraine U21s

Some U21s action now, with promising Sunderland attacker Timur Tutierov set to feature for Ukraine against Lithuania. The game kicks off at 5pm BST, but unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a way to watch it live in the United Kingdom.

Eliezer Mayenda - Spain U21s

After forcing his way into Spain’s development squad last season, Eliezer Mayenda will continue his international journey against Cyprus U21s at 7pm BST this evening. Again, no way to watch this one.

Granit Xhaka - Switzerland

Sunderland’s brand new captain fantastic will be looking to add to his dizzying tally of 137 Switzerland caps tonight against Kosovo. Amazon Prime have a number of European fixtures available as pay-per-view options this evening, but this doesn’t appear to be one of them at the present moment in time. The BBC are providing live text commentary, however, with kick-off set for 7.45pm BST.

Chemsdine Talbi - Morocco

Chemsdine Talbi could make his senior international debut for Morocco this evening in a World Cup qualifier against Niger. Kick-off is at 8pm BST, and it’s available to watch on FIFA+.

Simon Adingra - Ivory Coast

Similarly, fellow Sunderland winger Simon Adingra is in action for the Ivory Coast against Burundi. Another clash that is scheduled to get underway at 8pm BST, and that will be broadcast live on FIFA+.

Habib Diarra - Senegal

And finally, Sunderland’s record signing will likely line up for Senegal in their World Cup qualifier against Sudan. Kick-off is at 8pm BST, the stream is at FIFA+.

