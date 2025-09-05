Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris faces a major striker dilemma as Palace clash looms, with Isidor, Mayenda and Brobbey all pushing for starts

It is the kind of problem every Premier League manager dreams of – but Régis Le Bris faces a selection headache ahead of Sunderland’s trip to Crystal Palace after the international break.

Wilson Isidor has emerged as one of Sunderland’s most decisive attacking threats this season, scoring two crucial goals against West Ham and Brentford – both from the bench. Those strikes make him the club’s top scorer so far, but it is his efficiency that really stands out. The French forward is currently the Premier League’s biggest expected goals (xG) overperformer, netting twice from just 0.37xG, a staggering overperformance of +1.63.

It leaves Le Bris with a major decision to make. Does he reward Isidor’s form with a start at Selhurst Park, or does he persist with Eliezer Mayenda, who scored against West Ham but has failed to find the net in his last two outings against Burnley and Brentford?

The dilemma has been further complicated by the arrival of Brian Brobbey from Ajax on transfer deadline day in a deal worth potentially £21million. Brobbey is seen as a different profile of striker compared to Isidor and Mayenda – a more physical, hold-up forward who can bring others into play and act as a focal point in attack. Crucially, his presence also creates the possibility of Sunderland being able to go long away from home, giving Le Bris greater tactical flexibility against teams like Palace, who can press high.

Le Bris’ approach could depend on how Sunderland plan to set up at Selhurst Park. If they sit back and look to hit on the counter, Mayenda’s pace and direct running could see him keep his place. However, Isidor’s current form makes him incredibly difficult to ignore, and Brobbey’s arrival adds a completely different dimension to Sunderland’s attack – offering a more physical, ball-holding option that neither Isidor nor Mayenda naturally provide.

That said, there’s also the “if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it” school of thought. Isidor has been electric coming off the bench, punishing fatigued legs and tired minds late in games. Le Bris could well decide to preserve that impact role – after all, it didn’t do Ole Gunnar Solskjær any harm in the 1990s.

There is also flexibility in wide areas to consider. Enzo Le Fée impressed when deployed on the left against Brentford, while Mayenda could be shifted wide on the right to accommodate a different central striker. The likes of Chemsdine Talbi, Simon Adingra and now Bertrand Traore also offer options on both wings for Le Bris to consider. Isidor can also operate from the left if needs be.

It is a good problem for Le Bris to have, but it is one that could define Sunderland’s attacking approach for the coming weeks. Stick with Mayenda, back the form of Isidor, or fast-track Brobbey? Whichever way he goes, the decision carries big implications for Sunderland’s Premier League campaign.

On paper, Palace presents a unique challenge. Despite their incredible 2025 – a year in which they lifted both the FA Cup and the Community Shield, beating Manchester City on each occasion – this is still one of the fixtures where Sunderland might quietly fancy their chances of getting something on the road.

There are no easy games in the Premier League, of course, but compared to daunting trips to Anfield or the Emirates, Selhurst Park offers Le Bris and his side a more realistic opportunity. Though it will be incredibly tough as they are an exceptional team, even after the departure of Eberechi Eze to Arsenal. That makes Sunderland’s attacking decision all the more significant.