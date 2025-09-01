Sunderland’s summer spend is set to hit £167.1m as Kyril Louis-Dreyfus sanctions major deadline-day deals

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s record-breaking transfer window is heading for a frantic finish as Régis Le Bris pushes for more deals before tonight’s 7pm Premier League deadline – with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey and RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida both close to joining the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have agreed an initial loan for Geertruida, with an option to make the deal permanent next summer for around £17.1million (€20million). The 25-year-old Netherlands international has completed talks and is expected to undergo his medical today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Talks are also advancing for Brobbey, with Sunderland prepared to pay around £21.6million to secure the 23-year-old striker. The Ajax forward, who has eight Netherlands caps, has scored 56 goals and registered 24 assists in 163 appearances across all competitions and is viewed as a long-term solution in attack.

Elsewhere, Ahmed Abdullahi’s proposed loan to Angers has stalled after French football regulators imposed financial restrictions, according to reports from L’Équipe. Le Bris confirmed alternative options are on the table and remains confident the 20-year-old forward will leave Wearside on loan before the deadline.

Patrick Roberts is also set to depart, with Championship side Birmingham City closing in on a loan move for the winger. The 28-year-old has struggled for minutes this season following the arrivals of Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra and looks set to reunite with Birmingham boss Chris Davies, who previously worked with Roberts during his successful spell at Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In defence, Sunderland’s long-running pursuit of Jhon Lucumí appears over, with reports in Italy suggesting Bologna are preparing a new and improved contract offer to keep the Colombian international at the club. Elsewhere, reports in Colombia claim that Sunderland transfer target Dilane Bakwa is now close to joining Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest, with the Black Cats turning their attention elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Jamie Vardy is undergoing a medical in Milan ahead of completing a move to Serie A side Cremonese. The 38-year-old striker, briefly linked with Sunderland earlier this summer, is set to sign a one-year deal with an option for a further year if Cremonese avoid relegation.

Niall Huggins could also leave on loan, with Wycombe Wanderers in talks over a deal for the full-back. Wycombe boss Mike Dodds, a former Sunderland coach, is hoping to use his connections to get the move over the line. Sunderland have also been linked with a possible approach for Yaser Asprilla, but the Black Cats ultimately walked away due to Girona’s £15.3million (€18million) asking price plus £5.1million (€6million) in potential add-ons.

The Black Cats have already spent £141.5million this summer, just shy of Nottingham Forest’s £142million spend in 2022 – a British record for a promoted club. That figure includes the club-record £30million signing of Habib Diarra from Strasbourg, £20.5million for Brighton winger Simon Adingra, and £17.3million for Swiss international Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen.