The former England international, once linked with Sunderland and Leeds, is close to sealing a move abroad

Jamie Vardy is undergoing a medical in Milan ahead of completing a move to Serie A newcomers Cremonese, according to Sky Sports.

The 38-year-old former England striker is expected to sign a one-year contract later today, with an option for a further year should Cremonese avoid relegation.

Vardy was briefly linked with Sunderland, Leeds United and Burnley earlier this summer, but no move to England ever materialised. Cremonese are confident of securing the deal despite competition from Dutch side Feyenoord, with Vardy set to put pen to paper after his medical.

The striker, who joined Leicester City in 2012, became one of the club’s greatest-ever players, scoring 200 goals in 500 appearances and helping the Foxes to their historic 2015-16 Premier League title. He also lifted the FA Cup in 2021 and netted seven times in 26 appearances for England. Cremonese, who returned to Serie A this summer, have won both of their opening league fixtures against Sassuolo and AC Milan.

Who is Jamie Vardy?

From earning £30-a-week in non-league football to becoming a Premier League champion and Golden Boot winner, Jamie Vardy’s journey is one of English football’s greatest success stories. Born in Sheffield in 1987, Vardy started his career in the youth ranks at Sheffield Wednesday but was released at 16. He rebuilt his career at Stocksbridge Park Steels, making his senior debut in 2006 and scoring 55 goals across all competitions before moving to FC Halifax Town in 2010 for £15,000.

At Halifax, Vardy flourished, scoring 25 goals in his first season and helping the club win promotion. That form earned him a switch to Fleetwood Town in 2011, where he became one of non-league’s hottest prospects. Vardy scored 31 league goals during the 2011–12 season, firing Fleetwood to the Conference Premier title and a first-ever promotion to the Football League.

His prolific rise caught the attention of Leicester City, who signed him in May 2012 for a then non-league record fee of £1million. After a challenging first season in the Championship, Vardy established himself as a key figure, scoring 16 goals in 2013–14 as Leicester secured promotion to the Premier League.

The 2015–16 campaign transformed Vardy’s career. He scored in 11 consecutive league games, setting a Premier League record, and finished the season with 24 goals as Leicester shocked the world by winning the title under Claudio Ranieri. Vardy was named FWA Footballer of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season and earned a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

Over the next decade, Vardy became one of the Premier League’s most feared forwards. He scored 200 goals in 500 appearances for Leicester, won the FA Cup in 2021, lifted the Community Shield twice and claimed the 2019–20 Golden Boot with 23 goals at the age of 33, becoming the oldest ever winner of the award. Vardy also made 26 appearances for England, scoring seven goals and representing his country at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

