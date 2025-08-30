Sunderland returned to Premier League action at the Stadium of Light as Régis Le Bris’ side faced Brentford on Saturday afternoon. With the new season still in its early stages, the Black Cats were looking to build momentum following a mixed start to life back in the top flight.

Le Bris made changes to his starting XI for the game, with competition for places across the pitch remaining fierce after a busy summer transfer window. The clash offered another chance for Sunderland’s new signings to make an impact, while several familiar faces looked to continue establishing themselves in Le Bris’ system.

As always, the Stadium of Light crowd played its part, creating another intense atmosphere on Wearside. But how did Sunderland’s players perform individually against Brentford? Here are our player ratings from the Stadium of Light.

1 . GK: Robin Roefs Robin Roefs saved a penalty in the second half and was superb with his feet all afternoon. Looks like a really smart buy. Could do nothing with Brentford's opener. 8 | Sunderland's Robin Roefs. Photo by Chris Fryatt. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Trai Hume Trai Hume has adapted to Premier League football. Misplaced the pass for Brentford's disallowed goal in the first half but was otherwise solid. 7 | Sunderland's Trai Hume. Photo by Chris Fryatt. Photo Sales

3 . LB: Reinildo Mandava Posed a real threat early on in the game offensively and was regularly seen bombing past Le Fee. Gave away the penalty, which was fortunately saved. Looked a bit at sea for Brentford's opening goal. Good otherwise. 7 | Getty Images Photo Sales