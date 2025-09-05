Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has been nominated for the Premier League’s Manager of the Month award.

The Black Cats have taken six points from their first three matches this term, beating West Ham in resounding fashion on the opening weekend, before sealing a late 2-1 victory over Brentford at the Stadium of Light in their final outing before the international break.

And with Sunderland currently sitting sixth in the table following their promotion back to the Premier League, Le Bris’ efforts in the dugout have been formally recognised by top flight chiefs.

What have the Premier League said about Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris following his Manager of the Month nomination?

Explaining their decision to nominate Le Bris, the Premier League said: “Le Bris made a strong impression in his first month as a Premier League manager, after getting Sunderland promoted from the Championship last season. His team marked their top flight return with a dominant 3-0 win over West Ham United, before falling to a defeat away to fellow promoted side Burnley. They responded in style, coming from behind to beat Brentford 2-1. With two home wins from two and early signs of resilience, it’s been a promising start under the Frenchman, whose team are flying high in sixth place.”

Alongside Le Bris, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, Everton chief David Moyes, and Liverpool head coach Arne Slot have also been nominated for August’s award. On Maresca, the Premier League said: “After a goalless draw with Crystal Palace on the opening weekend, Maresca led Chelsea to back-to-back London derby wins, including a 5-1 win at West Ham and a 2-0 home victory over Fulham. Maresca's Chelsea are one of only three unbeaten teams this season and boast the best goal difference in the competition.”

Addressing Moyes’ nomination, the Premier League said: “Moyes' Everton bounced back from an opening loss to Leeds United with a memorable 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion to welcome a new era at Hill Dickinson Stadium. The Toffees then won 3-2 at Wolverhampton Wanderers to end August as high as fifth in the Premier League table.”

Finally, on Slot, the Premier League said: “Slot's Liverpool are the only team with a 100 per cent winning record this season. The defending champions scored a league-high eight goals in August, as they navigated a tricky fixture list with victories over Bournemouth, Newcastle United, and title rivals Arsenal.”

How can Sunderland fans vote for Regis Le Bris to win Manager of the Month?

Supporters can cast their vote for Le Bris by following this link. Fans can cast one vote each, and have until 12:00 BST on Monday 8 September make their choice. The public votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed on Friday 12 September.

