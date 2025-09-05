Recent Sunderland addition Bertrand Traore has been speaking about his decision to join the club

New Sunderland signing Bertrand Traore has explained the thinking behind his decision to join the Black Cats in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, as well as outlining his desire to “stay at the highest level for as long as possible”.

The winger arrived on Wearside from Dutch giants Ajax in the dying embers of deadline day, returning to the Premier League after a lengthy period on the continent. Traore’s most recent outing in the English top flight came in October 2023 during his time at Aston Villa, and he also featured for Chelsea earlier in his career.

Sunderland had already brought in the likes of Simon Adingra and Chemsdine Talbi in wide areas earlier in the transfer window, but with Patrick Roberts leaving the Stadium of Light to complete a loan switch to Championship outfit Birmingham City on Monday, the Black Cats opted to pursue a late agreement for the 29-year-old.

What has Bertrand Traore said about his deadline day transfer to Sunderland?

Traore is currently away on international duty with Burkina Faso, but has been speaking about his motivations behind sealing a transfer to Wearside. As quoted by Foot Africa, he said: “First of all, it’s a huge source of pride for me to return to the Premier League. This is football; unexpected things happen. This opportunity presented itself at the very last moments of the transfer window. As a competitor, I preferred to seize the chance.

“My goal is also to stay at the highest level for as long as possible. After a strong season with Ajax, I think it’s been several years - I’m not even sure, since I started my professional career, if I’ve ever managed to play so many matches in a season without injury.”

Traore’s comments come in the wake of his first interview as a Sunderland player, via the club’s official website, in which he expressed his delight at joining the Black Cats. He said: “I’m really happy to join Sunderland. It’s a huge club, and for me it feels great to be back in the Premier League. I had some good times here before, so it’s special to return, and I can’t wait to get started.

“From far away, I’ve seen the way the team has started the season, the movements, the atmosphere around the club - everything looks positive. I’m excited to be part of this project and part of this team. It helps as well that I already know a few players, like Simon Adingra, and of course Brian [Brobbey], who also joined today. Having those relationships and my past experiences in England will make it easier to settle quickly. I’m looking forward to stepping out at the Stadium of Light and giving my best for the fans.”

