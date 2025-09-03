Sunderland have confirmed a double announcement as Naz Rusyn departs on loan to Arka Gdynia while the club strengthens its off-field structure

Sunderland have confirmed two significant developments on and off the pitch as the transfer window dust settles.

Striker Naz Rusyn has joined Polish side Arka Gdynia on loan for the 2025-26 campaign. The 26-year-old forward moves to the PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa having made 32 appearances and scored twice for the Black Cats since signing from FC Zorya Luhansk in September 2023. He also spent time on loan at HNK Hajduk Split last season.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said: “At this stage of his career, it’s vitally important for Naz to be playing games. We have worked hard to identify the right opportunity for him this season, and I know he’s looking forward to the challenges ahead. He naturally departs with our best wishes, and we wish him well at Arka.”

Meanwhile, Sunderland have also confirmed the appointment of Mike Papadimitriou as Chief Financial Officer. He will combine the role with his wider responsibilities at Bia Sports Group, the portfolio led by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori.

Papadimitriou arrives with vast experience in the sports and entertainment industries, having spent almost a decade as Chief Financial Officer of Formula E. He also previously held senior leadership roles with Discovery Networks International and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Chief Business Officer David Bruce said: “Mike has already had a significant impact behind the scenes following our return to the Premier League. He brings a wealth of strategic and financial expertise to our executive team, and as we continue this exciting new chapter for the Club, his experience and leadership will be instrumental in driving the continued sustainable growth of Sunderland.”

Together, the announcements underline Sunderland’s efforts to balance their squad ahead of the new season, even after the UK transfer deadline, with some other markets still open. while also bolstering the executive structure needed to compete in the Premier League.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

In other transfer news, Alan Browne has completed a season-long loan move to Middlesbrough and says the chance to be closer to home and help a “massive club” fight for Premier League promotion was too good to turn down.

The 30-year-old midfielder departs Sunderland after making 23 appearances last season, playing his part as the Black Cats secured promotion back to the top flight. But with opportunities expected to be limited under Régis Le Bris this season.

Browne says the move to Teesside made sense for a number of reasons. Speaking to the club’s media team after signing, Browne admitted his first emotion was relief: “Yeah, probably relief more than anything,” he said when asked for his initial reaction to joining Middlesbrough.

Browne explained why the move felt right for him at this stage of his career: “Well, I think for obvious reasons. It's close to home where I am at the moment. I've got a young family, so that was always going to make the move easy and it's a massive club.

“It's a Premier League club if we're being honest and that's what I'm going to try to help get the club back to. They've made an amazing start so far, some good individual players. I had a brief chat with the manager who talked me into it as well.” Browne admitted he has been keeping up with Middlesbrough’s early-season form: “I watch the highlights every weekend, but I didn't get a chance to watch a full game. Hopefully that'll come.”

The Republic of Ireland international, who spent a decade at Preston North End before joining Sunderland last summer, says that experience shaped his entire career: “Oh, it was brilliant. I went from a boy to a man basically. It was life-changing for me at the time and I just grew as a person and a player throughout my years there and gained a lot of experience, which hopefully I can bring to the fort this club.”