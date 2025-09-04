Reports claim Sunderland enquired about Mexico international Johan Vásquez, but Genoa rejected all approaches

Sunderland were among the clubs to explore a deal for 26-year-old Mexico international Johan Vásquez this summer, according to reports from Fox Sports Mexico via journalist César Luis Merlo. The Genoa captain, widely regarded as one of Serie A’s most consistent defenders, also attracted serious interest from Porto and Roma.

Porto are even said to have tabled an offer of around £16.8million (€20million), but Genoa rejected all approaches and made it clear that Vásquez was not for sale. Sunderland’s enquiry came as the club explored multiple centre-back options before ultimately prioritising moves for Nordi Mukiele, Omar Alderete and Lutsharel Geertruida during the final weeks of the transfer window.

Vásquez, who has made 121 Serie A appearances and recently became Genoa’s club captain, enjoyed a standout 2024-25 season, earning the Grifone d’Oro award as the club’s Player of the Year. He also holds the record for the most Serie A appearances by a Mexican player and has been capped 28 times by his country.

While Sunderland ultimately turned their focus elsewhere, the interest in Vásquez highlights the club’s ambition to strengthen defensively under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman. Genoa, meanwhile, view the 26-year-old as a key figure in their project and are expected to revisit contract talks later this year to secure his long-term future.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

In other transfer news, Alan Browne has completed a season-long loan move to Middlesbrough and says the chance to be closer to home and help a “massive club” fight for Premier League promotion was too good to turn down.

The 30-year-old midfielder departs Sunderland after making 23 appearances last season, playing his part as the Black Cats secured promotion back to the top flight. But with opportunities expected to be limited under Régis Le Bris this season.

Browne says the move to Teesside made sense for a number of reasons. Speaking to the club’s media team after signing, Browne admitted his first emotion was relief: “Yeah, probably relief more than anything,” he said when asked for his initial reaction to joining Middlesbrough.

Browne explained why the move felt right for him at this stage of his career: “Well, I think for obvious reasons. It's close to home where I am at the moment. I've got a young family, so that was always going to make the move easy and it's a massive club.

“It's a Premier League club if we're being honest and that's what I'm going to try to help get the club back to. They've made an amazing start so far, some good individual players. I had a brief chat with the manager who talked me into it as well.” Browne admitted he has been keeping up with Middlesbrough’s early-season form: “I watch the highlights every weekend, but I didn't get a chance to watch a full game. Hopefully that'll come.”

The Republic of Ireland international, who spent a decade at Preston North End before joining Sunderland last summer, says that experience shaped his entire career: “Oh, it was brilliant. I went from a boy to a man basically. It was life-changing for me at the time and I just grew as a person and a player throughout my years there and gained a lot of experience, which hopefully I can bring to the fort this club.”