Sunderland will hope for a productive summer transfer window as they prepare to face the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Sunderland have already broken their transfer record during the early weeks of the summer transfer window after Enzo Le Fee’s loan deal was converted into a £20m permanent switch to the Stadium of Light.

The Roma star was reunited with his former Lorient head coach Regis Le Bris when he agreed a temporary move to Wearside in January - but he will now form a permanent part of the Black Cats squad that will venture into the Premier League next season after the Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United triggered a clause in the initial agreement with the Serie A club. The deal surpassed the Black Cats previous record signing, which came when they handed over £13.6m to Lorient to land midfielder Didier Ndong in August 2016.

There has also been a potential club record sale completed during the summer as Jobe Bellingham’s move to German giants Borussia Dortmund could surpass the £30m sale of Jordan Pickford to Everton if certain add-ons are triggered during his time with the Bundesliga club. The Black Cats are believed to have received an initial £27m as part of the agreement but those add-ons will take the total figure beyond the total received for Pickford during the summer of 2017.

Sunderland will head into a whole new league in more ways than one when the new season gets underway in August as they prepare to take on some of world football’s true financial powerhouses. Some of the clubs the Black Cats will face during the campaign have already flexed their muscles in the transfer market in this summer transfer window with champions Liverpool shelling out around £140m to land Bayer Leverkusen duo Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong and Manchester City’s signings of Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rayan Cherki coming at a cost of over roughly £108m.

But how does Sunderland’s transfer business compare to other top flight clubs over the last ten years? We take a look at how the club’s net spend in the transfer market over the last decade compares to their new Premier League rivals with the help of the figures from the transfer experts at TransferMarkt.

Sunderland’s 10-year transfer net spend compared to new Premier League rivals

Photo: Frank Reid

Manchester United - £1.238bn loss Chelsea - £1.043bn loss Manchester City - €1.038bn loss Arsenal - €851.76m loss Tottenham Hotspur - €693.88m loss Newcastle United - €558.16m loss West Ham United - €545.22m loss Liverpool - €420.65m loss Aston Villa - €381.72m loss Bournemouth - €370.14m loss Brighton and Hove Albion - €314.37 loss Wolverhampton Wanderers - €296.30m loss Crystal Palace - £279.24m loss Fulham - €271.26m loss Nottingham Forest - €237.23m loss Everton - €210.24m loss Burnley - €96.91m loss Leeds United - €95.46m loss Brentford - €57.99m loss Sunderland - €19.74m loss

