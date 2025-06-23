Which players should be in Regis Le Bris’ starting eleven when the summer transfer window comes to a close?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window is open for business once again and Sunderland will hope to add to their one incoming deal before the new Premier League season gets underway in August.

Since securing promotion back into the top flight with a Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United last month, the permanent addition of loan star Enzo Le Fee has marked the only ‘new’ arrival on Wearside. There have been departures with Jobe Bellingham sealing a potential club record deal to join German giants Borussia Dortmund and Wembley hero Tommy Watson put the seal on his move to Brighton and Hove Albion after a reported £10m deal was agreed by the clubs earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loan signings Chris Mepham and Salis Abdul Samed have also departed as they return to parent clubs Bournemouth and Lens respectively.

However, with a week gone in the second phase of a two-part summer transfer window, Sunderland will now step up their efforts to boost Regis Le Bris’ squad ahead of their big return to the top tier. But which current members of the Black Cats ranks should guaranteed to be part of the starting eleven when the summer transfer window comes to a close in the early days of September?

5 Sunderland players guaranteed a place in Regis Le Bris’ side after the summer transfer window closes

Further bolstering Wolves’ wing-back options could be Hume, who is of strong interest following his promotion to the Premier League with Sunderland. There’s competition from Everton and La Liga clubs, but Hume is a potential addition. | Getty Images

Trai Hume

The Northern Ireland international has become one of Sunderland’s most effective signings in recent seasons after establishing himself in the Black Cats side following a cut price move from Linfield in January 2022. Hume has gone on to captain his country at senior level and has made over 130 appearances for Sunderland as he has established himself as one of the best full-backs outside of the Premier League. He will now look to prove himself in the top flight and continue his impressive work in red and white.

Enzo Le Fee

How good did it feel to see confirmation Le Fee’s loan move to Sunderland had been converted into a permanent move? The Roma midfielder added his class and control to the Black Cats side when he initially moved to the Stadium of Light in January and made himself a firm fans favourite during the second half of the season. His ability to retain possession and create something out of nothing will be key against Premier League sides throughout the new campaign.

Dan Neil

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats captain has experienced life in League One and the Championship with his boyhood club and will now look to lead them into the Premier League when the new season gets underway in August. There has been some talk of Premier League and Serie A interest in Neil and the midfielder will hold talks over a new deal with the Stadium of Light hierarchy throughout the summer as his current contract comes to an end next June. However, he is sure to be in Le Bris’ starting eleven when the summer transfer window closes.

Dan Ballard

The play-off semi-final hero and a player that will be keen to prove himself at the highest level after playing a memorable part in Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League. Ballard did not make a top flight appearance during his time with Arsenal but will head into the new season with plenty of momentum behind him. There is a reason a number of top flight clubs were said to be monitoring his progress at the Stadium of Light - and he will hope to show them at first-hand in red and white during the new season.

Anthony Patterson

The Black Cats number one goalkeeper may well have further competition for a place in Le Bris’ starting eleven if the Sunderland boss opts to bring in another stopper this summer. However, after playing such a key role in promotion and producing to decisive saves in the play-off final win against Sheffield United, it seems highly likely Patterson will remain between the sticks when the summer transfer window comes to a close in September.