Ex-Sunderland man Jobe says scoring his first goal for Dortmund was “crazy” after starring at the Club World Cup

Former Sunderland midfielder Jobe says scoring his first goal for Borussia Dortmund was a “surreal” moment as he picked up the Superior Player of the Match award in the Club World Cup win over Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 19-year-old, who joined Dortmund from the Black Cats earlier this summer, produced a standout display and capped it with a brilliant goal from the edge of the box – his first in Dortmund colours.

Speaking to FIFA post-match, Jobe said the experience of playing in the tournament has already had a big impact on him. “On and off the pitch, this has been a really beneficial experience for me,” he said to the press post-match. “I've got a chance here and an opportunity to meet everyone and get to grips with how we play and how the coach wants us to play as a team.”

Jobe impressed with his work rate and composure in midfield despite the challenging weather conditions, as Dortmund took a big step toward the knockout rounds. “[Saturday’s] was a tough game and an important win against a really good opponent,” he told DAZN. “[The boys] can be proud of themselves, especially given the weather conditions; this is something new for us, something we have to get used to. I'm happy we won, but there's still a lot to improve, both for me personally and for the team.”

His goal – a strike from just outside the area – was a moment to remember for the England youth international. “It's a little bit surreal, really. When the ball hits the net, it's just crazy,” Jobe told the media following the game. “Everything happens so slowly. But yeah, I'm really pleased. If you can score and contribute those kinds of goals a certain amount per season, then you are doing really well.”

Next up for the German side is a decisive final Group F game against Ulsan Hyundai on Wednesday. With four points from two games – the same as group leaders Fluminense – a win will seal progression to the next stage of the FIFA tournament.

The former Sunderland man joined the Bundesliga giants earlier this month in a deal believed to be worth up to £32million – a record fee for the Black Cats. Bellingham made over 50 appearances for the Wearsiders across all competitions last season and played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League.

Dortmund are known for their track record in developing young players, including Jude himself, who moved to the club from Birmingham City in 2020 before sealing a high-profile transfer to Real Madrid. Sunderland, meanwhile, have banked a significant windfall which they are expected to reinvest as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.