Ex-Sunderland youngster Caden Kelly has signed for South Shields following his release from the Stadium of Light

South Shields have completed the signing of former Sunderland midfielder Caden Kelly following the expiry of his contract on Wearside.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Darlington, where he made a strong impression with six goals in 28 appearances from midfield in the National League North. Now, he becomes the latest addition to Ian Watson’s squad as the Mariners build for the new campaign. Kelly began his career at Manchester City, spending a decade in their youth system before a short spell with Salford City. He joined Sunderland in 2021 and signed his first professional deal with the club in July 2022.

The Manchester-born midfielder made his senior debut for the Black Cats under Alex Neil in the 2022–23 Carabao Cup, and was named on the bench several times across the following seasons. While he didn’t make another first-team appearance, he was a regular contributor at under-21 level, and spent time on loan at Darlington in the National League.

Kelly has also represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level and adds further experience and creativity to South Shields’ midfield options. Manager Ian Watson said: “Caden is a player who brings something different to the game. He’s the type of player our supporters will love to watch and someone we can’t wait to work with.”

What Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to re-sign Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin this summer, according to reports, as the North London club scramble to meet UEFA squad regulations ahead of their return to the Champions League.

It has been claimed that Cirkin is one of several former Spurs academy players being monitored as new head coach Thomas Frank plans for the 2025–26 campaign. Cirkin, now 23, was a key figure in Sunderland’s promotion-winning season, making 39 appearances as Régis Le Bris’ side returned to the Premier League via the play-offs. The defender has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, and his future remains uncertain heading into the final year of his deal.

Tottenham are facing pressure to comply with UEFA’s squad registration rules, which require every Champions League side to name at least four ‘club-trained’ players – footballers who spent at least three full seasons with the club between the ages of 15 and 21.