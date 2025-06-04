Sunderland will face the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League next season.

The excitement is already growing as Sunderland get ready to return to the Premier League for the first time in eight seasons.

After a remarkable first season under head coach Regis Le Bris, the Black Cats secured a spot in the Championship play-offs and moved to within 90 minutes of landing a place in the top flight with a semi-final win against Frank Lampard’s Coventry City.

That set the scene for tens of thousands of Black Cats supporters to venture to Wembley and their dedication and commitment was rewarded as goals from Eliezer Mayenda and Tommy Watson helped their side come from a goal down to see off Sheffield United and ensure Sunderland will return to the elite of English football once again.

The scenes that were witnessed ahead of the game, in the aftermath of the full-time whistle and in the hours that followed will live long in the memory as supporters took over the likes of Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square on what will go down as a weekend for the ages amongst the Wearside faithful. Videos and photos are still being shared online as supporters of all ages relive 48 hours that will be remembered for the rest of their lives.

There should be little surprise that Sunderland supporters showed how much they love their club throughout the weekend after they established their place as the Championship’s best supported club throughout the previous nine months by following their side across the country.

The reward for their commitment will be a chance to see Le Bris and his players take on the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and, of course, Wear-Tyne derby rivals Newcastle United when the new Premier League season gets underway in August.

Black Cats supporters will get visits to some of the biggest stadiums in European football with trip to the likes of Old Trafford, Anfield and the Etihad Stadium now back on the agenda - but how does Sunderland’s average attendance at the Stadium of Light compare the the clubs they will compete alongside next season?

How does Sunderland’s average attendance compare to their new Premier League rivals?

1. Manchester United - 73,747 2. West Ham United - 62,464 3. Tottenham Hotspur - 61,127 4. Liverpool - 60,330 5. Arsenal - 60,251 6. Manchester City - 52,591 7. Newcastle United - 52,187 8. Aston Villa - 42,079 9. Sunderland - 40,675 10. Chelsea - 39,611 11. Everton - 39,173 12. Leeds United - 36,134 13. Brighton and Hove Albion - 31,482 14. Wolverhampton Wanderers - 30,660 15. Nottingham Forest - 30,059 16. Fulham - 26,833 17. Crystal Palace - 25,064 18. Burnley - 19,876 19. Brentford - 17,094 20. Bournemouth - 11,214