Tommy Watson scored the decisive goal that secured Sunderland’s promotion on Saturday

Sunderland stalwart Luke O’Nien has claimed that Tommy Watson scored his Championship play-off final winning goal “weeks ago” with his reaction to the negative reception he received from some supporters in recent months.

The teenage winger struck in stoppage time to seal a stunning 2-1 victory over Sheffield United at Wembley on Saturday afternoon, bringing to an end the Black Cats’ eight-year absence from the Premier League in the process.

And quite aside from the fairytale nature of his decisive effort, Watson’s goal also marked a remarkable personal moment for a player who has often been met with vocal backlash from some sections of Sunderland’s fanbase ever since it was confirmed that he will be leaving the club to sign for Brighton and Hove Albion this summer.

What did Luke O’Nien say about Tommy Watson after his winning goal for Sunderland?

In the aftermath of the final whistle at Wembley, O’Nien - who was forced off after just three minutes due to a dislocated shoulder - praised his teammate for the manner in which he has applied himself in the face of challenging circumstances.

When asked how Watson had coped, he said: “Unbelievably well. I can't be any more proud for that, for Tommy and his family. Honestly, it's a perfect example... if I want my kids to ever experience something, it's that - the fact that he faced adversity and his reaction to that. Not just today, for example, but the reaction.

“Tommy scored that winning goal weeks ago when he got booed by our own fans and he came in every single day, carried on working for the club, carried on being a really good teammate, carried on learning. Tommy scored that winning goal weeks ago. For him to go do that and finish that chapter the way he should be, it's the perfect example for any human being to live, learn and be inspired by. I'm a massive fan of Tommy. We both look to each other. I can't wait to smash him next year to be sure.”

What else did Luke O’Nien say about Sunderland’s win at Wembley?

Speaking to Sky Sports, O’Nien said: “I don’t know why you guys are interviewing me - although it’s probably my best game in a Sunderland top since I joined the club. I am so proud of these boys, so proud. I can’t believe what I’ve just seen, I’m unbelievably proud.

“I’ve never had anxiety like it, I was quietly confident in the boys. We’ve done it all season, we’ve come back from defeats and the way the first-half panned out, it looked like they were just sitting there. The game-plan was to get to half-time, get one goal and the next one would follow.

“The gaffer said it, we knew how important that next goal would be. Tommy Watson, Sunderland legend, those boys over there celebrating, Sunderland legends. I’m just delighted to play a part in this happiness. I was just there on the side and I think I covered more distance when Eli and Tommy scored than I did in my whole appearance. I’m just unbelievably grateful.”

