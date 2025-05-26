Otar Kiteishvili has been linked with a move away from Sturm Graz

Sunderland could be casting an eye over Sturm Graz midfielder Otar Kiteishvili, according to reports in Austria.

The Black Cats sealed promotion to the Premier League on Saturday afternoon with a Championship play-off final victory over Sheffield United, and as such, ended an eight-year absence from the top flight.

And confirmation of their long-awaited return coincides with an intriguing transfer report from the continent, that could also involve Leeds United or Burnley.

What has been said about Otar Kiteishvili’s future?

According to an update from Austrian outlet Krone, there is persistent uncertainty over whether Kiteishvili will still be playing for Sturm Graz next season. The Georgian is understood to be a candidate for a prospective exit after an impressive campaign, and to that end, it is suggested that he is garnering interest in England.

Indeed, it is reported that one of the three clubs who have been newly-promoted to next season’s Premier League are a likely destination. Krone stop short of naming which side is interested in the 29-year-old, but now that the play-offs have concluded, it is heavily implied that it is either Sunderland, Leeds, or Burnley.

For his part, Kiteishvili has made 38 appearances this term, scoring 12 goals. His contract with Strum Graz is scheduled to run until June 2027, with the player having only extending his deal in January.

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s transfer plans?

Addressing Sunderland’s blueprints for the summer transfer window in a press conference earlier this month, Le Bris admitted that much depended on which division the Black Cats would find themselves in after the conclusion of the play-offs.

He said: “We're working on two plans [one for the Premier League and one for the Championship]. The main focus is on the play-offs but at the same time we still have a lot to do and speak regularly with Kristjaan [Speakman], Kyril [Louis-Dreyfus] and the recruitment structure. We have regular meetings, I have one this afternoon for example, it's all part of the process.”

Le Bris also addressed the prospect of players leaving the club, with speculation surrounding several of his key players heading into the summer. He said: "I don't want to think too much about the future.

"Obviously when you have a successful team, especially with young players, talented players, it's always tough to say that you will keep them all in the future. We'll have a lot of interest in these players, so we'll see later. What I can say is that they are all absolutely focused on these games ahead of us. This is really clear, 100%."