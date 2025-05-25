Sunderland and Leeds United owner wealth compared after stunning £220m Premier League promotion - gallery

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 25th May 2025, 19:32 BST

How does the net worth of Sunderland and Leeds United’s owners compare to the clubs they will face in the Premier League next season?

Sunderland, Burnley and Leeds United have significantly swelled their coffers by securing promotion into the Premier League this season.

It was Daniel Farke’s Leeds that claimed the Championship title and left Burnley to settle for runners-up spot and an immediate return to the top flight. However, it could be argued Sunderland enjoyed the most glorious promotion of the trio after they came from a goal down to beat Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

The full-time whistle set off wild celebrations on and off the pitch at the home of football as Sunderland’s eight-year absence from the Premier League came to an end and there is now a focus on facing the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United when the new season gets underway in August.

With some major on and off-field challenges lying ahead during preparations for their return to the big-time, The Echo takes a look at home the net worth of Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises and Burnley chairman Alan Pace compares to the owners of the 17 clubs they will face in the Premier League next season.

Net worth: £478billion

1. Newcastle United - Saudi Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media

Net worth: £478billion | Getty Images

Net worth: £19.2billion

2. Manchester United - The Glazer family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Net worth: £19.2billion | Getty Images

Net worth: £13.8billion

3. Aston Villa - Wes Edens, Nassef Sawiris

Net worth: £13.8billion | Getty Images

Net worth: £12.9billion

4. Manchester City - Abu Dhabi Group, Silver Lake

Net worth: £12.9billion | AFP via Getty Images

