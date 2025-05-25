The former Sky Sports presenter disagreed with the goal being ruled out by VAR during the game...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has criticised the VAR decision that ruled out Sheffield United’s second goal during Saturday’s Championship play-off final at Wembley, a moment that proved pivotal in Sunderland’s dramatic 2-1 win.

The Black Cats secured a historic return to the Premier League, but controversy reigned in the capital when the Blades thought they had doubled their lead early in the second half, only for the effort to be chalked off after a VAR check for offside interference. The goal was ruled out on the basis that a Sheffield United player was deemed to be obstructing the goalkeeper’s line of vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting on social media, Keys wrote: “Congrats to Sunderland, but I feel for the Blades. There’s nothing wrong with the 2nd goal. Clearly, the keeper can see the ball because he tries to save it. There’s no way he’s impacted and 2-0 wins it.”

Keys, who left Sky Sports in 2011 after being at the centre of a sexism scandal involving fellow presenter Andy Gray, has since become a vocal commentator on footballing issues from his base in Qatar, often airing strong views on officiating and technology in the game.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

His latest comments will likely strike a chord with Sheffield United fans who left Wembley feeling aggrieved by the disallowed goal, which might have sealed promotion for the South Yorkshire side, with boss Chris Wilder questioning the decision to have VAR in action for just one game. Instead, Sunderland rallied with late goals from Eliezer Mayenda and Tommy Watson to seal a sensational comeback and end their eight-year absence from the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What did Chris Wilder say about the VAR decision?

Wilder began his post-match press conference by offering his congratulations to Sunderland on securing promotion to the Premier League, but made it clear he believed VAR should not have been involved in the game.

Sheffield United had taken a first-half lead through Tyrese Campbell’s well-taken strike and looked to have made it 2-0 when Harrison Burrows fired home from a corner. However, the goal was overturned following a VAR review, with the referee ruling that Vinícius Souza had interfered with play by standing in front of Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson on the goal line.

“First of all, congratulations to Regis, the players and the staff and the supporters of Sunderland Football Club,” Wilder said. “We've had the taste of Premier League, we know what a great experience it is and the experience that they'll have next season. It’s going to take quite a while to get over this and we're going to have to suffer and go through the pain. It wasn't any spin or anything in terms of the preparation of the players. Going into the play-offs and going into the final, it was as good as I've experienced at a football club.

“There were certain times in the game we can look at from our point of view, where we needed to be better with and the opportunities that have come around for the opposition, they've taken and punished us severely,” Wilder added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We started off really well and on the front foot. We found our moment with Ty. There'll obviously be a lot of talk about the VAR. I'm being consistent in terms of what Regis said as well. We play 46 games and two play-off games [without VAR], and then all of a sudden it's a subjective decision by the referee.

“I've got to say, I don't think the goalkeeper saves it. I don’t think he gets anywhere near it. I think it’s gone past him. But listen, that's by the by. Although it gave them a lifeline and some real energy, but without really hurting us. Our goalkeeper’s not really had a save to make.”

Your next Sunderland read: 'Stunning': Sunderland player rating photos after remarkable Sheff Utd comeback win - gallery