Sunderland linked with three players as Leeds United offer contract and Bristol City agree deal
The latest transfer gossip surrounding Sunderland and their Championship rivals with the window set to open tomorrow.
The summer transfer window opens tomorrow with Sunderland and their rivals eyeing deals ahead of the 2023-24 Championship season.
The Black Cats are in a decent position after their six-placed finish and subsequent play-off campaign but face come key decisions in terms of incomings and outgoings.
Right-back Trai Hume has penned a new deal at the Academy of Light in a boost to Tony Mowbray with the club also announcing the signing of 20-year-old centre-back Nectar Triantis.
However, Jack Clarke continues to be the subject of speculation with Premier League clubs Burnley and Crystal Palace reportedly keen on the former Leeds United and Tottenham attacker, who registered 24 goal contributions last season.
Here, though, we take a look at the latest transfer gossip, news, rumours and reports from around the web with the window set to open in a matter of hours:
Sunderland continue to be linked with three players in recent days. The deal to bring Jobe Bellingham, 17, to the Stadium of Light is still very much active whilst Luis Semedo, 20, is expected to sign for the club after the striker left Benfica last week.
The Black Cats are also said to be interested in Fulham's 31-year-old attacking midfielder Neeskens Kebano, who is set to depart Craven Cottage at the end of the season when his contract expires.
In other Sunderland-related news, former striker Josh Maja, 24, is set to become a free agent after it was confirmed last night that French club Bordeaux will remain in Ligue 2 next season.
Elsewhere in the Championship, Nigel Pearson's Bristol City have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts on a free transfer. The 21-year-old is out of contract this summer.
At newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle, James Wilson has departed after the 34-year-old former Wales defender failed to sign a new contract.
Reports coming out have Birmingham have claimed that West Brom youngster Jamaldeen Jimoh, 16, is set to rivals join Aston Villa in a deal worth £1million.
Finally, recently-relegated Leeds United are said to have opened talks with Adam Forshaw over a new contract. The 31-year-old has been with the club for six seasons.